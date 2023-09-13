The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Jacksonville for 2023

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Jacksonville for 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Jacksonville for 2023. With the distinction of hosting one of the nation's three Mayo Clinics, the city of Jacksonville, Florida, continues to build its reputation as an inviting hub for health technology enterprises, driven by several pivotal factors. Alongside Mayo's recent No. 52 ranking in Newsweek's "World's Best Hospitals 2023," the region accommodates Baptist Health with its five hospitals, Ascension St. Vincent's and its trio of hospitals, and two HCA Healthcare hospitals, along with numerous satellite offices. On top of that, the locality's steadfast dedication to technology and innovation is evident, as demonstrated by the appearance of four Jacksonville-headquartered companies on the 2023 Fortune 500 list. Complementing this, the city's comparative affordability and business-friendly policies furnish economic advantages for both emerging healthcare technology startups and established corporations. These ventures, guided by their skilled executives, not only stimulate the area's economic expansion but also deliver cutting-edge healthcare breakthroughs that enrich the health and longevity of patients.

Among the notable individuals recognized on this year's list is David Racenet, the VP of Research and Development for the Enabling Technologies operating unit within the Neuroscience portfolio at Medtronic. Racenet, who has helped revolutionize minimally invasive surgery, holds more than 150 medical device patents filed for global commercial use in Medtronic's core product lines. Additionally, Aaron Baratta, the VP of Sales at Currax, boasts more than two decades of pharmaceutical experience in various sales leadership positions. Prior to Currax, Baratta was at Horizon Pharma, where he helped grow three separate business units from under $80 million to $600 million in just three years. Another prime example of an awardee who deserves recognition is David Gravett, the VP of Strategy at Poly-Med. An inventor on 18 issued U.S. patents and over 130 US patent applications, Gravett has developed numerous drug and combination devices that utilize a range of biomaterials and pharmaceuticals.

Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Jacksonville for 2023.

This year's awardees include Marcy DeWalt Nelson (Allergan), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

