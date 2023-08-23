The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Tampa for 2023

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Tampa for 2023.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Tampa for 2023. While Tampa has gained popularity for its beautiful white-sand beaches and family-friendly attractions, it has evolved into more than just a tourist destination. In recent years, the coastal region has emerged as a leading location for corporate site selection in North America. Tampa's favorable business conditions have attracted major operations from some of the world's most recognizable brands, such as Amazon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, MetLife, Pitney Bowes, Raymond James Financial, and USAA. Moreover, the area hosts some of the most innovative healthcare technology companies globally, and the executives listed this year have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, effectively balancing business success with a profound commitment to improving patient outcomes.

A board-certified anesthesiologist, Roy Winston serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Pacira BioSciences, where he oversees research and development and all customer-facing medical operations. With over 25 years of experience practicing anesthesiology and critical care medicine, Winston's impressive resume includes previously serving on The Georgia Composite State Board of Medical Examiners as VP and President Elect. This year we are also celebrating the work of Suzette DiMascio, the EVP of FFF Enterprises, a multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor. Finally, we have Dennis Harris, who began his professional career 46 years ago. Today, he is the VP of Global and Commercial Operations at Catalent Pharma Solutions, an S&P 500 company that supports its partners in introducing 200 new products and manufacturing over 70 billion doses each year.

This year's awardees include Hemali Joshi (CAN Community Health), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Healthcare Technology Leaders of Tampa for 2023.

