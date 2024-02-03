The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Medical Device Companies for 2024

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Medical Device Companies for 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Medical Device Companies for 2024. In recent decades, breakthroughs in medical device technology, from remote health monitoring to the rise of AI, have played a pivotal role in shaping the healthcare field as a whole. Recent reports by GlobalData predict that by 2030, innovation will be the deciding factor in the success of leading medical device companies. From notable corporations to exciting new enterprises, the trailblazers on this list have prioritized innovation while creating impactful solutions that are used everywhere, from homes to hospitals.

Among this year's awardees is GE HealthCare, who, for over a century, has enhanced hospital efficiency while using its innovative therapies to promote patient care. Furthermore, we're honored to recognize Insulet, a company dedicated to simplifying the lives of people living with diabetes, originally stemming from a father's desire to free his son from daily injections. Lastly, we have Aspen, a leader in innovative orthotics and a transformative force in the medical bracing industry, currently servicing over 70 percent of Level I/Level II Trauma Centers in the United States.

The awardees on this year's list have emerged from an extensive field of innovators, solidifying themselves as cutting-edge changemakers. By utilizing technology to drive patient care forward, they're directly impacting peoples' lives for the better by extending lifespans and increasing quality of life. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Medical Device Companies for 2024.

This year's awardees include Integra LifeSciences, Globus Medical, Zynex, Endologix and Aspen Medical, among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

