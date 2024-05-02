The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Medical Device Executives of 2024

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Medical Device Executives of 2024.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Medical Device Executives of 2024. In a year marked by rapid technological advancements, evolving regulatory landscapes, and shifting patient needs, these executives have demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing medical device technologies. As the medical device sector continues to soar, predicted by Statista to reach a staggering revenue of $511 billion in 2024 and expected to maintain a 5.7% annual growth rate, these executives continue to capitalize and improve their companies' competitive market position. From devices that help with diabetes to technology that advances cancer research, these awardees are at the forefront of the sector.

Among this year's awardees is Charisse Sparks, Chief Medical Officer of Inspire Medical Systems, who has led the development of groundbreaking solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Additionally, Steve Fox, Vice President of Sales at Zynex Medical, stands out for his dedication to expanding access to life-changing medical devices for patients in need. Similarly, Devdatt Kurdikar's leadership at Embecta has transformed diabetes care, placing a strong emphasis on empowering patients to take control of their health. Through innovative insulin delivery solutions and patient-centered partnerships, Embecta enables individuals with diabetes to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Chosen for their remarkable achievements and expertise in the field, these individuals have demonstrated exceptional skill in managing product portfolios and leading departments. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Medical Device Executives of 2024.

This year's awardees include Stanley Bergman (Henry Schein), Devdatt Kurdikar (Embecta), Anna Lucsok (Zynex Medical), Jim Cloar (Aspen Medical Products), Eric Timko (OrthAlign), Olivia Lew (Casana), and Steve Fox (Zynex Medical), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

