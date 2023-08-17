The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Sales Executives in Healthcare Technology of 2023

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sales Executives in Healthcare Technology of 2023.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sales Executives in Healthcare Technology of 2023. A liaison between an organization and clients, today's sales executives are instrumental in driving the success of a business. Their support and direction can be offered in various ways, including making sure their teams remain well-informed and inspired to achieve their objectives. The men and women recognized on this year's list have the responsibility of supervising all sales-related tasks, which encompass evaluating, executing, and reporting on sales strategies aimed at increasing revenue and expanding their companies. In the healthcare technology sector, this growth not only directly translates to a greater number of patients receiving benefits, but also to a healthier, happier society.

Among the esteemed awardees for this year include Faiza Hughell, the Chief Revenue Officer at Tebra, a leading practice automation solution for independent practices. Hughell is no stranger to success, as she previously was a critical driver of the RingCentral's SMB business growth from $23 million to over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. Likewise, we have James Lakes, the Chief Growth & Revenue Officer at Notable, a leading intelligent automation company for healthcare. A former professional basketball player turned business executive, Lakes has spent more than two decades working at tech giants like Microsoft, VMware, and Salesforce. On top of that, Chuck Wayland deserves mention for his role as the VP and Global Head of Sales at Metabolon, where he is credited with restructuring the global sales organization to align with selling larger contracts in the commercial markets.

This year's awardees include Faiza Hughell (Tebra), among other notable industry leaders.

