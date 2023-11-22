The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2023

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2023.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2023. Despite ongoing challenges for biotech stocks, the industry is experiencing a notable surge in talented leaders. Among these leaders, women have played an increasingly pivotal role extending beyond the laboratory, influencing corporate strategies, and shaping global health initiatives while driving innovation that has tangible, real-world impacts. The women featured on this list stand as a driving force, ensuring diverse perspectives on scientific breakthroughs and groundbreaking therapies. Their achievements serve as inspiration, paving the way for future generations of women leaders in biotech to continue shaping the future of healthcare.

Some of the elite leaders on this year's list include Michele Stone, the Chief Scientific Officer at Kriya, a biopharmaceutical company that aims to develop life-changing gene therapies to treat diseases impacting millions of people around the world. Another notable honoree, Tiffany Freitas, Chief Operating Officer at PathAI, brings a wealth of experience from her tenure at the Walt Disney Company's Interactive Division, playing key roles in strategy, M&A, and driving substantial revenue growth, ultimately contributing to the division's profitability. Additionally, Jennifer Low joined 23andMe as Head of Therapeutics Development where she currently oversees the transition of potential therapeutics from its research laboratories into clinical development studies.

We commend these individuals for their commitment to the organizations they serve. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Women Leaders in Biotechnology of 2023.

This year's awardees include Patricia Ryan (QuidelOrtho), Leslie Orne (Trinity Life Sciences), Anna Lucsok (Zynex Medical), Marica Grskovic (CareDx), Dr. Avni Santani (LetsGetChecked), Dr. Jennifer Christian (Target RWE), Becky Buzzeo (Maravai Life Sciences), Dr. Julie Chen (Human Longevity), Sulagna Bhattacharya (Nanoscope Therapeutics), Melika Davis (BeiGene), Dr. Ewa J. Kleczyk (Target RWE), and Shreya Jani (BeiGene), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

