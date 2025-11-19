The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025. This year revealed how quickly healthcare technology can deepen its impact, with notable advances in diagnostics, care delivery, and clinical intelligence. Viz.ai pushed intelligent automation further into frontline medicine in May with the launch of its Viz Oncology Suite and later followed with Viz Assist, a multimodal AI agent that supports real-time clinical reasoning. In August, Natera advanced precision medicine at scale by releasing AI foundation models trained on more than 250,000 tumor exomes and one million plasma timepoints—bringing population-level data to early detection and treatment planning.

The year also brought bold platform expansions and strategic consolidation. Spring Health broadened its global reach with major neurodiversity offerings and expanded pediatric evaluation capabilities for employers and health plans. Komodo Health released Marmot, a healthcare-native analytics engine producing transparent, verifiable insights in minutes, and partnered with Nasdaq to launch a new medical claims dataset for institutional investors. On the M&A front, Scientist.com agreed to be acquired by GHO Capital Partners, accelerating product innovation and global growth across its AI-enabled R&D marketplace.

These highlights represent only part of the progress made by this year's awardees. Across digital care delivery, clinical insights, data platforms, and next-generation therapeutics, the companies on this list are advancing solutions that strengthen care quality and operational performance. Please join us in recognizing The Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025.

This year's awardees include Natera, Spring Health, Agiliti, symplr, Included Health, LifeNet Health, Qualifacts, Relias, Komodo Health, CareDx, WCG, Aeroflow Health, TG Therapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Welldoc, Biodesix, Viz.ai, Nym, Glooko, Omnicell, Loftware, Consensus Cloud Solutions, PartsSource, TriNetX, Cleerly, PHC Corporation of North America, TechMatter, PHC Group, Arcturus Therapeutics, SMC, Burlington Medical, August Bioservices, CliniComp, Recuro Health, Simple, OCuSOFT, ScienceSoft, Angle Health, Clearwave, Scientist.com, Elucent Medical, Verantos, Iktos, Scene Health, Home Medical Management (HMM), Engitix Therapeutics, AmplifyMD, XpertDox, MDI Health, Immunis, Imagene AI, SimpleTherapy, Cognivia, and Jelvix. The full article can be read at https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/.

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Healthcare Technology Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

SOURCE The Healthcare Technology Report