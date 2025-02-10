The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2024

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2024. In a rapidly changing and evolving industry, these executives are helping chart a course for an industry that is projected to hit $1 trillion within the next 10 years.

The awardees on this year's list represent some of the most innovative companies in the healthcare technology space. They provide their organizations with steady leadership and deep knowledge in their respective specialties, piloting their companies through ever-changing market conditions with an unwavering focus on customer needs, in different ways.

Kyoko Deguchi, our No.1 executive, has been a trailblazer at PHC Group since taking over as CEO in April 2024, launching an updated vision and Value Creation Plan to help steward PHC into the future; Dr. Anne Snowdon, the Chief Scientific Research Officer at HIMSS, has published more than 150 papers and articles in the healthcare technology field; Jzaneen "J-z" Lalani, Chief Business Officer of Nusano, has done breakthrough work with radioisotopes, while Dornoosh Zonoobi, VP of AI at Exo Imaging, is helping the industry adapt to the technological breakthrough driving innovation across industries.

Please join us in celebrating The Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2024.

This year's awardees include Kyoko Deguchi (PHC Group), Suset Silva (LifeLabs), Chitra Kotwaliwale (Natera), Nish Parekh (Omnicell), Carla da Luz Boren (Corza Medical), Moliehi Weitnauer (MRO), Ginny Blocki (Embecta), Anna Lucsok (Zynex Medical), Bevey Miner (Consensus Cloud Solutions), Molly Henderson (Phathom Pharmaceuticals), Casandra Mangroo (BenchSci), Marina Dorotheo (Welldoc), Lee Ann Fachko (Burlington Medical), Dr. Anne Snowdon (HIMSS), Dr. Ye Zhang (Arcturus Therapeutics), Lisa Morella (CodaMetrix), Angela Cromer (Angle Health), Karen Tubridy (Abcuro), Sheila Bailey (Vizzia Technologies), Lisa Bond Brewer (UST HealthProof), Ali Morin (symplr), Brie Solitario (PartsSource), Dr. Tina Hunt (IDEXX Laboratories), Sai Bhamidipati (Moderna), Leslie Orne (Trinity Life Sciences), Aparna Deshpande (Trinity Life Sciences), Angie Wirick (AtriCure), Candace Wallace (Relias), Karen Dierker (Capital Rx), Dr. Sharon Mates (Intra-Cellular Therapies), Lauren Bennett (Aeroflow Health), Katie Peng (Denali Therapeutics), Priti Shah (Iodine Software), Naomi Levinthal (Reperio Health), Barbara Maglione (Farmaceutici Damor), Julia Chou (Abridge), Jzaneen Lalani (Nusano), Jenn Adams (August Bioservices), Dornoosh Zonoobi (Exo Imaging), Karen Luk (Cylinder Health), Michelle Teh (Nice Healthcare), Kathy Dalton Ford (Trella Health), Katie Eggers (KarmaCheck), Mary Ryan (Penlon Limited), Dr. Ewa Kleczyk (Target RWE), Leah Ray (Linus Health), Shelly Bond (Ascom), Robin Ntoh (Nextech Systems), Noga Leviner (PicnicHealth), Dr. Nogah Shabshin (Nanox Imaging), Aleeza Hashmi Shafi (Dentive), Cerys Goodall (Vetster), Anna Graziano (DeepScribe), Joy Somogyi (Atropos Health), Meena Mallipeddi (AmplifyMD), Sharmeen Roy (DoseMe), Dr. Hala Borno (Trial Library), Carrie Haverty (Mirvie), Crystal Muilenberg (Acorn Biolabs), and Dr. Isabel Fulcher (Delfina) among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.

609-365-7014

