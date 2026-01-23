The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025.

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025. In 2025, the pressure points in healthcare stayed the same—access, time, staffing, cost—but the expectations for technology changed. Leaders were measured by whether products could integrate into day-to-day work, produce reliable outcomes, and expand beyond early deployments. The CEOs recognized here advanced platforms that speed critical decisions, reduce administrative drag, and support research and care delivery across hospitals, employers, payers, and patients.

At Natera, Steve Chapman closed out a record year in precision diagnostics, reporting preliminary 2025 results of roughly $2.3 billion in revenue and approximately 769,700 clinical MRD tests processed as Signatera adoption accelerated. In clinical AI, Viz.ai Co-Founder and CEO Chris Mansi expanded frontline automation with the Viz Oncology Suite and Viz Assist, a multimodal AI agent built to support real-time clinical reasoning and care coordination.

Capital markets milestones also shaped the year's list. At BillionToOne, Oguzhan Atay guided the company through a successful NASDAQ initial public offering in November 2025, bringing single-molecule counting into a broader commercial stage. And at Angle Health, Ty Wang oversaw one of healthcare benefits technology's largest financings of the year, securing a $134 million Series B as the platform scaled to more than 3,000 employers across 44 states.

These examples represent only a small portion of the leadership captured on this list. Collectively, this year's awardees have strengthened the connective tissue of healthcare—tools that move information, reduce delays, and help teams act faster and with greater confidence across care delivery and research. Please join us in recognizing The Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025.

This year's awardees include Steve Chapman (Natera), Randall Lipps (Omnicell), Kyoko Deguchi (PHC Group), Pat Leonard (CorroHealth), Sam Srivastava (WCG), Rony Thomas (LifeNet Health), John Gu (Crown Bioscience), Oguzhan Atay (BillionToOne), David Ko (Calm), John Hanna (CareDx), Casey Hite (Aeroflow Health), Jon Lensing (OpenLoop), Philip Settimi (PartsSource), Nagaraja Srivatsan (Endpoint Clinical), Scott Turicchi (Consensus Cloud Solutions), Oron Afek (Vim), Kevin McRaith (Welldoc), Chris Mansi (Viz.ai), Girolamo Lionetti (Quanta System), Scott Hutton (Biodesix), Mubashir Hanif (TechMatter), Thomas Laur (DNAnexus), Mike Alvarez (Glooko), William Kapp (Fountain Life), Lee Ann Fachko (Burlington Medical), Jenn Adams (August Bioservices), Joseph Payne (Arcturus Therapeutics), Hamid Tabatabaie (CodaMetrix), Mike Fitzgibbons (Claritas Rx), Ty Wang (Angle Health), Matthew Gitelis (PatientIQ), Charlie Lougheed (Axuall), Meena Mallipeddi (AmplifyMD), Sameer Ather (XpertDox), Matt Kennedy (Mantra Health), Jeffrey Morelli (Silna Health), Hyung Heon Kim (MetaVia), Dominique Demolle (Cognivia), Amber Nigam (basys.ai), Tatiana Fofanova (Koda Health), Hans S. Keirstead (Immunis), and Steven Quay (Atossa Therapeutics). The full article can be read at https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/.

