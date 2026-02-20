The Healthcare Technology Report Announces The Top Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2025

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2025.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2025. Across diagnostics, data infrastructure, patient services, and clinical development, these women are driving real operational and strategic progress inside some of the most complex corners of healthcare. Whether building AI-enabled platforms, leading compliance across state-by-state insurance rules, or navigating FDA-regulated product portfolios, they're translating innovation into systems that work at the point of care and deep inside the enterprise.

This year's awardees include C-suite executives, co-founders, and functional leaders operating across startup, nonprofit, and global enterprise settings. Many have helped guide their organizations through major clinical trials, fundraising rounds, platform expansions, or product rollouts in the past year—milestones that reflect the depth and durability of their leadership. Collectively, they offer a clearer view of how progress actually happens in a sector shaped by scientific rigor, policy shifts, and patient-level complexity.

Among them, Julie Sawyer Montgomery, Executive Vice President of Diagnostics at Danaher, guided the company to $24.6 billion in annual revenue while overseeing regulatory achievements such as FDA clearance of the Cepheid GI Panel. At AmplifyMD, CEO and Co-Founder Meena Mallipeddi led a Series B round backed by Forerunner, Greylock, and Memorial Hermann to deepen AI-driven clinical workflows and expand specialty coverage. And Dominique Demolle, CEO and Co-Founder of Cognivia, launched an AI platform that achieved 93% accuracy in predicting trial dropouts—offering sponsors a new lever to reduce delays and strengthen study integrity.

Carefully selected through a thorough review of each individual's contributions, this year's awardees represent the strength and range of leadership driving healthcare technology forward. Please join us in recognizing The Top Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2025.

This year's awardees include Anne-Renee Hartman (Adela), Lauren Bennett (Aeroflow Health), Meena Mallipeddi (AmplifyMD), Leigh Ann Furr (Angle Health), Neda Safarzadeh (Arcturus Therapeutics), Maeve McQuade (August Bioservices), Robin Cowie (Biodesix), Paula Richmond (Breg), Gabrielle Carr (Breg), Lee Ann Fachko (Burlington Medical), Jing Huang (CareDx), Athena Uzzo (Claritas Rx), Malissa Bennett (CodaMetrix), Dominique Demolle (Cognivia), Mariana Vaschetto (Collaborative Drug Discovery), Bevey Miner (Consensus Cloud Solutions), Becky Blake (CorroHealth), Julie Sawyer Montgomery (Danaher), Kyna Fong (Elation Health), Jennifer Aquino (Endpoint Clinical), Betty Jean Swartz (Esperion), Vilma Durante (Gedeon Richter), Laura Tomaino (Glooko), Chelsea Habermas (Heard), Erin Curry (Immunis), Rebecca Jang (Inocras), Marcia Blackmoore (L7 Informatics), Eliza Salerno (Medical Guardian), Sheetal Parmar (Natera), Jackie Robinson (Nonin Medical), Lani Bertrand (Omnicell), Kyoko "Kay" Deguchi (PHC Holdings Corporation), Cara Melvin (Reema Health), Tycene Fritcher (Sightview), Jieun Choe (Viz.ai), Stacey Yount (WCG Digital), Catherine Brown (Welldoc), Amy King (Relias), Sophie Ruddock (Empathy), and Jill Johnston (WCG Clinical Services). The full article can be read at https://thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com/.

