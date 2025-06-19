The Healthcare Technology Report The Top 25 MedTech Executives of 2025

The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 MedTech Executives of 2025.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Healthcare Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 MedTech Executives of 2025. Representing a range of companies—from AI-driven startups to global MedTech leaders—this year's awardees reflect the sector's shift toward more connected, technology-enabled care. Many are focused on long-standing challenges like joint degeneration, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and neurological emergencies, using tools that combine hardware and software in new ways. Others are developing robotics platforms, advanced diagnostics, and minimally invasive therapies that expand access and reduce the burden on traditional care systems. As the MedTech industry is set to reach over $629 billion this year, these leaders are driving the future of healthcare through innovations that directly address the needs of both patients and providers.

This year's awardees include leaders like Peter Arn of ROMTech, whose rehabilitation platform is helping patients recover from joint surgery up to 50% faster, Daniel Perez of Hinge Health, whose AI-powered solution has reduced pain and helped avoid thousands of unnecessary surgeries and opioid prescriptions, and Vikram Ahuja of OsseoLabs, where AI and 3D printing are enabling personalized surgical tools tailored to each patient's anatomy. Across the cohort, these executives are making a tangible difference in patient care.

Carefully selected based on their leadership, innovation, and measurable contributions to the MedTech industry, this year's awardees are positioned as key figures in advancing healthcare technology. Their work is setting new standards in the development and application of medical devices, digital health solutions, and patient care systems. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 MedTech Executives of 2025.

