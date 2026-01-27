The Heart of America Athletic Conference and Visit Overland Park announce partnership naming Overland Park the "Home of the Heart"

Three-year agreement positions Visit Overland Park to be The Heart's official tourism partner

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Overland Park, the official destination marketing organization for Overland Park, Kansas, and the Heart of America Athletic Conference (The Heart) today announced a new three-year partnership establishing Overland Park as the "Home of the Heart." The collaboration positions the city as a premier destination for athletics, sports tourism, and post-collegiate opportunity.

"The Heart is proud to call Overland Park home," said Nik Rule, commissioner of the Heart of America Athletic Conference. "Overland Park sits within a vital part of our footprint and offers the vibrancy, infrastructure, and forward-thinking community that allow us to elevate small-college athletics. Beyond competition, it's a destination where our families and membership can gather, stay, and experience a region that has long been central to The Heart's identity."

The partnership will prominently feature Visit Overland Park as the official tourism partner for several Heart of America Athletic Conference championships and marquee events, underscoring the commitment to welcoming student-athletes, families and fans from across the Midwest and beyond.

Each year through 2028, The Heart will bring at least one postseason championship and one marquee conference event to Overland Park with the goal of adding more events each year. The first major event will be the Esports – Rocket League Championship, hosted at the state-of-the-art AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk on March 28, 2026.

In addition, Visit Overland Park will receive commercial placements during national broadcasts on the Heart Conference Network, spanning 30 championship and regular-season events across all sports. Visit Overland Park will also serve as the presenting partner of the weekly Inside the Heart television show.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Heart of America Athletic Conference," said Eric Olson, vice president of sports and events at Visit Overland Park. "Identifying key partnerships and events that drive economic impact and strengthen community engagement is paramount to our work every day. Just as importantly, this collaboration introduces student-athletes and their families to the professional and lifestyle opportunities available here after graduation. We're positioning Overland Park as a destination where people can thrive on and off the field."

As the partnership evolves, custom activations and a multi-state media tour will further expand its reach, promoting Overland Park with audiences across the region and beyond.

About Visit Overland Park

Visit Overland Park is the official destination marketing organization for Overland Park, Kansas. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for all residents through the economic and community benefits of tourism. Visit Overland Park shares the city's story far and wide, attracts visitors and events, supports community initiatives, and drives economic impact that benefits jobs, talent attraction, community services and overall quality of life.

About the Heart of America Athletic Conference

The Heart of America Athletic Conference, commonly known as The Heart, is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Founded in 1971, The Heart includes 15 member institutions across the Midwest and sponsors 30 championship sports. The conference is committed to championship excellence, character-driven development and innovative leadership in small college athletics.

