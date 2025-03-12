The Heated Dog House: A Cozy, Weatherproof Haven for Your Pet

"Our goal is to provide pet owners with a solution that offers peace of mind," said Moises Nalvarte, Inventor and CEO of The Heated Dog House. "The Heated Dog House is built with advanced materials and technology to ensure that dogs remain warm and comfortable, even during the coldest months." Post this

"Our goal is to provide pet owners with a solution that offers peace of mind," said Moises Nalvarte, Inventor and CEO of The Heated Dog House. "The Heated Dog House is built with advanced materials and technology to ensure that dogs remain warm and comfortable, even during the coldest months."

Key Features of the Heated Dog House:

- Self-Regulating Heating System: Maintains an optimal temperature for dogs, preventing exposure to extreme cold or overheating.

-Built-in Heating: Heating elements are fully enclosed keeping pets warm and safe inside while blocking out cold winds and freezing temperatures.

- Weather-Resistant Design: Made from durable, weather-resistant materials, it offers reliable protection against rain, snow, and wind.

- Spacious & Comfortable Interior: Designed to accommodate dogs of various sizes up to 80 pounds, providing ample space and comfort. Future productions to include more sizes and even a shelter for cats.

- Easy Setup & Maintenance: Sets up in under one minute and its removable roof ensures a hassle-free experience for pet owners.

The Heated Dog House is ideal for pet owners who want to provide maximum comfort and protection for their furry friends and is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter at pr.go2.fund/heateddoghouse. Early supporters can access special pricing and limited-time discounts by backing the campaign now.

Media Contact

Emily Shelton, The Heated Dog House, 1 7045606664, [email protected], theheateddoghouse.com

SOURCE The Heated Dog House