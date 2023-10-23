The Hells' Kitchen Funk Orchestra, led by Bill Warfield is celebrating landmark events with a new CD project entitled "Time Capsule"

"I'm inspired and happy to work with Gary Bartz, whom I have admired for years - ever since I heard him play with McCoy Tyner. We are both from the same town and I am excited to collaborate with him based on our mutual love of the Chesapeake Bay", says Bill Warfield. Post this

As the director of Jazz Studies at Lehigh University, Warfield is known for inviting stellar guest artists to perform with his students and colleagues. Over the years Bill has presented collaborations with award-winning guests such as Randy Brecker, Dave Liebman, the Yellow Jackets, Eddie Palmieri, John Faddis, George Gruntz, and Buddy DeFranco.

On March 2nd, 2024 Warfield has invited Grammy award-winning saxophonist Gary Bartz to join the Lehigh University Jazz Repertory Orchestra for a musical performance. In addition, Warfield and Bartz, both from Baltimore, Maryland, hold a passion for the Chesapeake Bay. This has led to a collaboration to be documented in a new recording, "Bay Songs" (working title). Please be on the lookout for this new work by Bill, Gary, and the Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra on Planet Arts Network. Information about these recordings, performances, and events can be found at billwarfield.net.

"I'm inspired and happy to work with Gary Bartz, whom I have admired for years - ever since I heard him play with McCoy Tyner. We are both from the same town and I am excited to collaborate with him based on our mutual love of the Chesapeake Bay", says Bill Warfield

Connect with Bill Warfield on Social media:

https://www.facebook.com/billwarfieldmusic

https://twitter.com/GeorgePorgie6

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-warfield-63163aa4/

https://www.instagram.com/hellskitchenfunk

Media Contact

Bill Warfield, 43rd Street Music & Art, 1 917-324-8171, [email protected], billwarfield.net

SOURCE 43rd Street Music & Art