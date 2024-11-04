The Help Group Announces 28th Annual Summit: "Imagining Possibilities"

"Our goal is to empower families and professionals with the tools and resources they need to help those with learning differences and mental health needs reach their full potential." - Dr. Susan Berman, CEO and Co-Founder of The Help Group Post this

Event Highlights:

Keynote & Book Signing: Dr. Daniel Siegel, author of The Yes Brain, will share strategies for fostering resilience and curiosity in neurodivergent youth.

19 Expert Lead Sessions Across 4 Focus Areas:

Early Intervention for Optimal Development

Educational & Behavioral Practices for Youth

Support for Young Adults

Social-Emotional Wellbeing & Mental Health

Networking Opportunities: Connect with parents, educators, and professionals throughout the day.

Featured Speakers:

The Summit will feature 19 distinguished experts from leading institutions.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Daniel Siegel , author of The Yes Brain, Harvard University and UCLA

, author of The Yes Brain, and Dr. Meryl Alper – Northeastern University

– Dr. Shilpa Baweja – UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior

– UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior Dr. Eileen Crehan – Tufts University

– Dr. Vindia Fernandez – Center for Pediatric Neuropsychology, UCLA

– Center for Pediatric Neuropsychology, Dr. Lawrence Fung – Stanford University , Director of the Neurodiversity Project

– , Director of the Neurodiversity Project Dr. Elisha Goldstein – Co-Founder, The Center for Mindful Living

– Co-Founder, The Center for Mindful Living Dr. Connie Kasari – UCLA , Distinguished Professor of Human Development & Psychology

– , Distinguished Professor of Human Development & Psychology Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson – UCLA Semel Institute

– UCLA Semel Institute Dr. Joseph W. Madaus – University of Connecticut , Special Education

– , Special Education Dr. Bonnie Nakasuji – USC Chan Division of Occupational Science and Therapy

– Chan Division of Occupational Science and Therapy Dr. Tara Peris – UCLA , Associate Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry

, Associate Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Dr. M. David Rudd – President, University of Memphis

– President, Dr. Nicole Sparapani – UC-Davis MIND Institute

– UC-Davis MIND Institute Dr. Laurie Stephens – Senior Director, The Help Group Autism Programs

– Senior Director, The Help Group Autism Programs Dr. Karen Wilson – West LA Neuropsychology, PC

– West LA Neuropsychology, PC Dr. Jason Yeatman – Stanford University , Department of Psychology

– , Department of Psychology Dr. Shayne Horan – VP of Schools and Programs, The Help Group

– VP of Schools and Programs, The Help Group Hannah Harrison , MEd. – Director of Student Support and Interventions, The Help Group

Event Details

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Location: Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles (complimentary parking) Format: In-person and online options available

Register Today

For more information and to register, visit www.thehelpgroupsummit.org.

The Help Group: A Legacy of Impact

The Help Group's Annual Summit is a cornerstone event that emphasizes early intervention, innovative practices, and effective support systems for youth and adults with neurodivergent needs. "We are thrilled to bring together this exceptional group of experts to share their knowledge and insights," said Dr. Susan Berman, CEO and Co-Founder of The Help Group. "Our goal is to empower families and professionals with the tools and resources they need to help those with learning differences and mental health needs reach their full potential."

The Help Group is one of the nation's leading nonprofits dedicated to serving children, adolescents, and adults with autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, abuse, and emotional challenges. With students enrolled in its nine specialized day schools offering pre-K through high school programs and over 6,000 children, families, and adults supported annually through a comprehensive range of mental health, therapy, vocational, and residential programs as well as innovative and affirming support for LGBTQ+ youth, The Help Group's impact extends far and wide, touching the lives of a diverse population in need. The Help Group boasts a staff of over 650 dedicated professionals, operating from state-of-the-art facilities across six Los Angeles campuses. Renowned for its excellence and broad scope of services, the organization's reach extends across the nation and the globe. Through public awareness campaigns, university partnerships, research initiatives, professional training programs, parent education, and policy advocacy, The Help Group impacts the lives of countless individuals worldwide. Follow us on instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Media Contact

Tami Rumble, Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

