The Help Group Announces 28th Annual Summit: "Imagining Possibilities"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Help Group, a non-profit leader serving individuals with autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, abuse, and emotional challenges will host its 28th Annual Summit, "Imagining Possibilities," on Friday, November 15, 2024, at the Skirball Cultural Center. This year's Summit marks a significant milestone as it returns to an in-person format at the Skirball Cultural Center, while simultaneously expanding its reach by offering an online option to participate, enabling families and professionals across the country to engage with leading experts, groundbreaking research, and innovative strategies in the field.
The Summit will provide attendees with an immersive and enriching experience, covering critical areas such as early intervention strategies for optimal child development, evidence-based educational and behavioral practices for school-aged youth, effective support systems for young adults transitioning to independence, and cutting-edge approaches to promoting social-emotional well-being and mental health. Attendees can earn up to 19 CE credits and enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch.
Event Highlights:
Keynote & Book Signing: Dr. Daniel Siegel, author of The Yes Brain, will share strategies for fostering resilience and curiosity in neurodivergent youth.
19 Expert Lead Sessions Across 4 Focus Areas:
- Early Intervention for Optimal Development
- Educational & Behavioral Practices for Youth
- Support for Young Adults
- Social-Emotional Wellbeing & Mental Health
Networking Opportunities: Connect with parents, educators, and professionals throughout the day.
Featured Speakers:
The Summit will feature 19 distinguished experts from leading institutions.
- Keynote speaker, Dr. Daniel Siegel, author of The Yes Brain, Harvard University and UCLA
- Dr. Meryl Alper – Northeastern University
- Dr. Shilpa Baweja – UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior
- Dr. Eileen Crehan – Tufts University
- Dr. Vindia Fernandez – Center for Pediatric Neuropsychology, UCLA
- Dr. Lawrence Fung – Stanford University, Director of the Neurodiversity Project
- Dr. Elisha Goldstein – Co-Founder, The Center for Mindful Living
- Dr. Connie Kasari – UCLA, Distinguished Professor of Human Development & Psychology
- Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson – UCLA Semel Institute
- Dr. Joseph W. Madaus – University of Connecticut, Special Education
- Dr. Bonnie Nakasuji – USC Chan Division of Occupational Science and Therapy
- Dr. Tara Peris – UCLA, Associate Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
- Dr. M. David Rudd – President, University of Memphis
- Dr. Nicole Sparapani – UC-Davis MIND Institute
- Dr. Laurie Stephens – Senior Director, The Help Group Autism Programs
- Dr. Karen Wilson – West LA Neuropsychology, PC
- Dr. Jason Yeatman – Stanford University, Department of Psychology
- Dr. Shayne Horan – VP of Schools and Programs, The Help Group
- Hannah Harrison, MEd. – Director of Student Support and Interventions, The Help Group
Event Details
Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
Location: Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles (complimentary parking) Format: In-person and online options available
Register Today
For more information and to register, visit www.thehelpgroupsummit.org.
The Help Group: A Legacy of Impact
The Help Group's Annual Summit is a cornerstone event that emphasizes early intervention, innovative practices, and effective support systems for youth and adults with neurodivergent needs. "We are thrilled to bring together this exceptional group of experts to share their knowledge and insights," said Dr. Susan Berman, CEO and Co-Founder of The Help Group. "Our goal is to empower families and professionals with the tools and resources they need to help those with learning differences and mental health needs reach their full potential."
The Help Group is one of the nation's leading nonprofits dedicated to serving children, adolescents, and adults with autism spectrum disorder, learning disabilities, ADHD, developmental delays, abuse, and emotional challenges. With students enrolled in its nine specialized day schools offering pre-K through high school programs and over 6,000 children, families, and adults supported annually through a comprehensive range of mental health, therapy, vocational, and residential programs as well as innovative and affirming support for LGBTQ+ youth, The Help Group's impact extends far and wide, touching the lives of a diverse population in need. The Help Group boasts a staff of over 650 dedicated professionals, operating from state-of-the-art facilities across six Los Angeles campuses. Renowned for its excellence and broad scope of services, the organization's reach extends across the nation and the globe. Through public awareness campaigns, university partnerships, research initiatives, professional training programs, parent education, and policy advocacy, The Help Group impacts the lives of countless individuals worldwide. Follow us on instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn
Media Contact
Tami Rumble, Marketing Manager
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE The Help Group
