The Hemp Doctor's Smokable and Edible Holiday Bundles Are Now On Sale

The Hemp Doctor's Holiday Bundles offer savings of up to nearly 35% on some of the company's most popular smokable and edible products.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hemp Doctor, one of America's leading online retailers and wholesalers of CBD and other hemp-derived products, has announced the launch of two discounted Holiday Bundles. Customers who purchase these bundles can save 25% on some of the company's most popular premium smokeable and edible products.

The Holiday Smokeable Bundle costs $69.95 and includes products that retail for a total of $119.85 if purchased separately. These products are:

Customers who purchase the Holiday Smokeable Bundle can choose their preferred strain for each of the three included products. The Kayo Phuk'd Up 3.5g Mini Disposable Vapes normally cost $54.95 on their own, so the Holiday Smokeable Bundle is a great deal for customers who enjoy the company's vapes and are interested in trying its newly-released THCa prerolls, or for customers who are interested in trying Kayo disposable vapes for the first time.

The Holiday Edible Bundle costs $64.95 and includes products that retail for a total of $85.85 if purchased separately. The products included in The Hemp Doctor's Holiday Edible Bundle are:

Customers who purchase the Holiday Edible Bundle have their choice of flavors for the included Kayo Rapid Release Gummies. The options include Orange Zest, Sour Cherry Lime, Sour Apple, Raspberry, Tropical Fruit, and Watermelon.

"The products included in our Holiday Bundles include some of our customers' favorites as well as the prerolls from our new THCa product line," says The Hemp Doctor's Owner, Cindy Shade. "We know that lots of people are trying to stretch their money as far as possible during the holidays, and our Holiday Bundles are designed to help—whether you are buying them for yourself or someone else."

The Hemp Doctor will also be running 5th Anniversary Sales on its retail and wholesale websites starting December 26th and December 28th, respectively. Shade says that the company's bundle products are excluded from these sales, as they are already heavily discounted. "Whether you shop now and buy one of our Holiday Bundles or wait and take advantage of our 5th Anniversary Sales, we want to take this time to say thanks with these special offers."

All of The Hemp Doctor's products are Farm Bill-compliant, and laboratory test results for the company's products are available on its retail and wholesale websites. The Hemp Doctor products are Made in the U.S.A., and shipping time is typically one to five days. All products are covered under the company's 30-Day Money Back Guarantee. Customers can review The Hemp Doctor's Refund Policy for additional details.

The Hemp Doctor is a leading retailer and wholesaler of CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9, and other hemp-derived products headquartered in Mooresville, NC. For more information, call 888-206-3832 or visit www.thehempdoctor.com.

CONTACT

The Hemp Doctor

510 River Highway #16

Mooresville, NC 28117

(704) 360-4843

[email protected]

SOURCE The Hemp Doctor