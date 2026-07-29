The Henry Ford, Premier Day Trip Destination Near Detroit, Brings a Piece of Selma History to Michigan with Jackson Home

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, is recognized among the top day-trip destinations near Detroit. The recent opening of the Dr. Sullivan and Mrs. Richie Jean Sherrod Jackson Home — an over 100-year-old civil rights landmark relocated from Selma, Alabama — has made the campus an even more essential destination for families, history enthusiasts and visitors of all kinds.

DEARBORN, Mich., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As one of the top day trip destinations near Detroit, The Henry Ford has marked a defining chapter in Greenfield Village's history with the June 2026 opening of the Dr. Sullivan and Mrs. Richie Jean Sherrod Jackson Home. The over 100-year-old structure, relocated from Selma, Alabama, is the first home added to Greenfield Village in more than 40 years.

What Makes the Jackson Home a Historic Addition to Greenfield Village?

The Jackson Home opens a direct window into one of the most consequential chapters in American civil rights history. Inside its walls, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders gathered to plan the Selma to Montgomery marches of 1965, which led to the signing of the Voting Rights Act.

Now standing in Greenfield Village alongside historic structures from across American history, a visit to the home ranks among the most significant day trips near Detroit. The Jackson Home is open without advance reservations and is included with village admission.

What Does The Henry Ford Offer Day Trippers?

The Henry Ford campus, just west of Detroit in Dearborn, draws a diverse mix of families, couples and history enthusiasts by uniting four distinct experiences at a single destination:

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation: An extraordinary collection of artifacts, vehicles and cultural touchstones documenting the full sweep of American ingenuity and resourcefulness

Greenfield Village: An expansive outdoor living history museum featuring authentic historic structures from multiple eras, now including the newly opened Jackson Home

Ford Rouge Factory Tour: A behind-the-scenes look at one of the nation's most historically significant and active manufacturing complexes

IMAX Theatre at The Henry Ford: Large-format films and educational programming that deepen the campus's hands-on experience

The Henry Ford is one of the most accessible and affordable cultural experiences in the region. The campus's location in Dearborn also puts day trippers within easy reach of a thriving local dining scene, offering plenty of options before or after a visit.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford, located in Dearborn, Michigan, is an institution committed to inspiring curiosity and preserving knowledge through direct encounters with authentic artifacts. It's among America's most comprehensive repositories of the objects and stories behind American innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness. The campus encompasses the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, the Ford Rouge Factory Tour and the IMAX Theatre.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, The Henry Ford, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.thehenryford.org/

SOURCE The Henry Ford