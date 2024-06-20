The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville Appoints New Executive Chef, Richard Hutton, and Debuts Summer Culinary Happenings

"I'm thrilled to join the team at The Hermitage Hotel and to work alongside the internationally acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten," says new Executive Chef Richard Hutton. Post this

Previously, Richard served as Corporate Executive Sous Chef of Liberty Entertainment Group, Toronto's leading hospitality group, where he assisted in opening 11 new restaurant concepts as well as three large banquet and event facilities, gaining a Michelin star for Don Alfonso 1890, the group's Italian fine-dining concept. Prior, Hutton worked as Executive Chef at Casa Loma, a treasured heritage landmark castle located in Toronto, Ontario which was originally built in 1914 for Sir Henry Pellatt, and later operated as a boutique hotel which became a popular destination for Americans and presently operates as a museum and multi-functional event space. There, he was responsible for the five dining outlets that span the museum, the four upscale event spaces, and a 5-star restaurant.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at The Hermitage Hotel and to work alongside the internationally acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten," said Hutton. "I admire the historic hotel's refreshed perspective on luxury and look forward to bringing new, fresh ideas to the team."

Michelin-Starred Chef Jean-Geoges' Nashville Empire Brings Five-Star Dining to The South

Opened in 2022, Drusie & Darr, Jean-Georges' first restaurant in the South, focuses on artisanal and sustainable produce offering an elevated, yet approachable cuisine. The menu features a combination of Jean-Georges' signature dishes such as his famed Tuna Tartare and an evolving menu of dishes inspired by the seasons. Set under the warm and welcoming interiors, the 1910 Beaux-Arts details welcome guests to breakfast, lunch and dinner. Additionally, The Pink Hermit, welcomes guests for casual fare, coffee, and cocktails amongst an intimate space, clad in pale pink and gray marble, inspired by the stylish neighborhood cafes of Italy. The Italian-inspired menu offers a robust selection of wood-fired pizzas, bruschettas, shareable salads and small plates and was recently named Tennessee's Best New Restaurant in Southern Living's 2024 South's Best Awards.

The Hermitage Hotel Presents Afternoon Tea Programming for the Summer Season

The Hermitage Hotel's well-known Afternoon Tea welcomes guests this summer to experience one-of-a-kind dining opportunities. In August, The Hermitage Hotel honors the Women's Suffrage movement, granting women the right to vote, with their annual and beloved Yellow Rose Tea. This pivotal decision in U.S. history came down to Tennessee delivering the 36th and final state victory. During the summer of 1920, The Hermitage Hotel, located across the street from the State Capitol, was the epicenter of an embattled mix of pro- and anti-suffragists, legislators and lobbyists in the weeks leading up to the ratification of the 19th amendment. The Yellow Rose Tea recognizes this momentous occasion with a special Afternoon Tea experience inclusive of a glass of champagne, a yellow rose upon departure, and a commemorative keepsake menu.

Experience the Best Dining in Nashville with New Offer

Guests are invited to not only experience Five-Star accommodations but to also indulge in Five-Star dining with Jean-Georges' Drusie & Darr. More than just a place to stay, The Hermitage's culinary delights offer a one-of-a-kind offer with the Dine & Unwind offer. Guests will receive $100 per night dining credit valid for lunch or dinner at Drusie & Darr, the globally inspired, art-deco restaurant by Jean-Georges, when booking.

More information about The Hermitage Hotel is available here: www.thehermitagehotel.com/experiences/. For questions or to make a reservation, visit www.thehermitagehotel.com or call 615-244-3121. Follow the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Hermitage Hotel

Set in the heart of Downtown Nashville, The Hermitage Hotel is a timeless icon of best-in-class accommodations, service, dining and warm Southern hospitality. Originally opened in 1910, the privately owned and operated hotel has stood as Nashville's premier luxury property for more than 110 years. In 2022, the hotel completed a multi-year redesign and revitalization of its 122 oversized guest rooms, suites and public spaces, alongside a restoration of its distinctive Beaux Arts architecture. The Hermitage Hotel is home to two new restaurants from Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, marking his first presence in the American South. "Meet me at the Hermitage" has long been a phrase familiar to Nashvillians, who gather and socialize under the historic stained-glass ceiling in the hotel's famous lobby and in the grand ballroom, adorned with Circassian walnut paneling. Recognized as a National Historic Landmark, the hotel and has been honored by the Historic Hotels of America for its continued excellence. For reservations and additional information, please call 615-244-3121 or visit TheHermitageHotel.com.

Media Contacts:

Murphy O'Brien, Inc.

Camille Phillips | 949-742-1389

Chloe Bulbin | 516.592.0641

[email protected]

SOURCE Murphy O'Brien