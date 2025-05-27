The Hidden Cost of Workplace Conflict: Over $350 Billion Lost Annually in the U.S.

Workplace conflict is costing U.S. organizations over $350 billion annually in lost productivity, absenteeism, turnover, and legal expenses, according to recent research. Executive coach and mediator Stephan Lendi highlights the urgent need for proactive conflict prevention and management strategies, emphasizing that unresolved disputes not only harm employee well-being but also undermine business performance. Lendi advocates for training, leadership engagement, and systemic approaches to transform conflict from a costly liability into a catalyst for collaboration and innovation.

