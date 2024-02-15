The Hispanic Wealth Project Reports Strong Hispanic Wealth Growth in Latest Federal Reserve Data

The Hispanic Wealth Project™ (HWP) and The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) unveiled the annual State of Hispanic Wealth Report (SHWR). The report assesses the progress and challenges in narrowing the wealth gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic white households. It delves into updated household wealth data from the Federal Reserve, showcasing remarkable growth in Hispanic wealth.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the NAHREP Regional Connect Northeast event, the Hispanic Wealth Project™ (HWP) and The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) unveiled the annual State of Hispanic Wealth Report (SHWR). The report assesses the progress and challenges in narrowing the wealth gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic white households. It delves into updated household wealth data from the Federal Reserve, showcasing remarkable growth in Hispanic wealth.

Hispanic household wealth has surged ahead, outpacing other demographic groups, with Latinos being the only racial or ethnic demographic to triple their wealth. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of targeted initiatives and highlights the resilience and determination of the Hispanic community in building wealth.

"The latest Federal Reserve Data on wealth demonstrates the resilience of Hispanics in creating wealth. In 2022, Hispanic household wealth rose to $63,400, reaching the Hispanic Wealth Project's target two years ahead of schedule," said Sara Rodriguez, Chairperson of the Hispanic Wealth Project.

Report Highlights:

Homeownership Driving Wealth Multiplication

Homeownership continues to be a cornerstone of wealth accumulation, with Latino homeowners enjoying 26.4 times the net worth of their renting counterparts. While soaring home prices have fueled impressive wealth growth, they have also exacerbated affordability challenges, particularly for first-time buyers. Addressing this issue will be pivotal in sustaining the momentum of Hispanic wealth expansion.

Entrepreneurship as a Catalyst for Wealth

The report underscores the significance of entrepreneurship in wealth creation. Self-employed Latino households boast twice the wealth of non-self-employed counterparts, reflecting the robust entrepreneurial spirit within the community. The report also addresses the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially around homeownership and a move into business ownership. Despite facing hurdles in accessing capital, Latino-owned businesses have flourished, highlighting the resilience and ingenuity of Hispanic entrepreneurs.

Unlocking the Potential of Financial Diversification

While Hispanics demonstrate a strong penchant for real estate and entrepreneurship, there is room for greater exploration of financial investments. Increasing ownership of non-cash financial assets signals a positive trend, yet continued financial education is essential to maximize their benefits. Empowering the Hispanic community with knowledge and resources will foster greater financial resilience and prosperity.

The latest Federal Reserve household wealth data paints a promising picture of Hispanic wealth growth, underlining the community's remarkable progress and potential. With targeted strategies and collective efforts, Hispanic households are poised to continue their ascent toward economic prosperity and financial security.

The Hispanic Wealth Project Initiatives

The Hispanic Wealth Project orchestrates various initiatives to help the Hispanic community build wealth in three categories: homeownership, business ownership, and savings and investments. These initiatives include the NAHREP 10 Certified Trainers, the HWP's Angel Community, and the NAHREP REACH Labs. The Project is also committed to education, hosting various events and media, including the Women Building Wealth series, Wealth Stream News, and the annual HWP Wealth Symposium. Collectively, these programs and events further the HWP's goal to increase Hispanic household wealth through increasing homeownership, scaling small businesses, and diversifying investments.

The Hispanic Wealth Project and NAHREP remain steadfast in their commitment to empowering the Hispanic community through financial education and opportunities for wealth creation.

About the Hispanic Wealth Project:

The Hispanic Wealth Project™ (HWP™ ), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is committed to empowering Latinos to fully participate and prosper in the U.S. economy through education, small business development, and sustainable homeownership.

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2023 policy priorities here.

