The Hispanic Wealth Project Selected as a 2023 Airbnb Community Fund Recipient

The Airbnb Community Fund grant comes in addition to a growing collaboration between HWP and Airbnb. HWP first partnered with Airbnb in 2023 as part of the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy, an entrepreneurship development program focused on introducing people, including those from historically underrepresented communities, to hosting on Airbnb. Through the Academy, HWP and Airbnb are working to help more Latino households unlock the benefits of the tourism economy and learn how they can build wealth by sharing their home. Airbnb will also participate in the upcoming HWP Women Building Wealth Form on January 25, 2024, at the University of San Diego, a pivotal event dedicated to fostering Hispanic wealth creation and economic prosperity. Anchored in actionable initiatives, this forum aims to ensure the financial well-being of the Hispanic community while benefiting the broader American economy.

"The Hispanic Wealth Project is excited and honored to be selected by the Airbnb Host community as a 2023 Airbnb Community Fund Recipient. This grant and our growing partnership with Airbnb will continue to benefit Latinos as they're introduced to new opportunities to create generational wealth," said Sara Rodriguez, Chairperson Hispanic Wealth Project.

"We're proud to support the Hispanic Wealth Project's critical work through the Airbnb Community Fund," said Marisa Moret, Director of Global Partnerships at Airbnb. "The Hispanic Wealth Project shares our commitment to building a more inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to help more Hispanic households benefit from home sharing."

Those interested in learning more about becoming a Host on Airbnb and earning additional income at HWP's Women Building Wealth Forum can register at https://bit.ly/hwp-wbw.

About The Hispanic Wealth Project (HWP)

The Hispanic Wealth Project is a non-profit 501c3 whose mission is to empower the Hispanic community in America through education and programmatic efforts around diversified wealth building, small business sustainability, and wealth creation through real estate.

