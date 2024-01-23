The Hispanic Wealth Project Selected as a 2023 Airbnb Community Fund Recipient

The Hispanic Wealth Project has received a $50,000 grant through the Airbnb Community Fund to support HWP's ongoing efforts to empower Latinos to fully participate and prosper in the U.S. economy through actionable initiatives in sustainable homeownership, small business development, and financial education.
SAN DEIGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hispanic Wealth Project has received a $50,000 grant through the Airbnb Community Fund to support HWP's ongoing efforts to empower Latinos to fully participate and prosper in the U.S. economy through actionable initiatives in sustainable homeownership, small business development, and financial education. Launched in 2020, the Airbnb Community Fund represents Airbnb's commitment to distributing $100 million by the end of 2030 to strengthen communities around the world. HWP was one of 120 nonprofits worldwide — and one of 40 nonprofits in the US — selected by Airbnb and its Host community to receive an Airbnb Community Fund grant in 2023.
The grant will be used to support HWP programs around economic empowerment and entrepreneurship including national Wealth Webinars which equip participants with tools, skills, and strategies that promote upward mobility and business growth.
The Airbnb Community Fund grant comes in addition to a growing collaboration between HWP and Airbnb. HWP first partnered with Airbnb in 2023 as part of the Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy, an entrepreneurship development program focused on introducing people, including those from historically underrepresented communities, to hosting on Airbnb. Through the Academy, HWP and Airbnb are working to help more Latino households unlock the benefits of the tourism economy and learn how they can build wealth by sharing their home. Airbnb will also participate in the upcoming HWP Women Building Wealth Form on January 25, 2024, at the University of San Diego, a pivotal event dedicated to fostering Hispanic wealth creation and economic prosperity. Anchored in actionable initiatives, this forum aims to ensure the financial well-being of the Hispanic community while benefiting the broader American economy.
"The Hispanic Wealth Project is excited and honored to be selected by the Airbnb Host community as a 2023 Airbnb Community Fund Recipient. This grant and our growing partnership with Airbnb will continue to benefit Latinos as they're introduced to new opportunities to create generational wealth," said Sara Rodriguez, Chairperson Hispanic Wealth Project.
"We're proud to support the Hispanic Wealth Project's critical work through the Airbnb Community Fund," said Marisa Moret, Director of Global Partnerships at Airbnb. "The Hispanic Wealth Project shares our commitment to building a more inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to help more Hispanic households benefit from home sharing."
Those interested in learning more about becoming a Host on Airbnb and earning additional income at HWP's Women Building Wealth Forum can register at https://bit.ly/hwp-wbw.
For questions regarding HWP programs, please contact HWP Program Manager, Melissa Cossio, at [email protected].
About The Hispanic Wealth Project (HWP)
The Hispanic Wealth Project is a non-profit 501c3 whose mission is to empower the Hispanic community in America through education and programmatic efforts around diversified wealth building, small business sustainability, and wealth creation through real estate.
