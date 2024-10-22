The Historic Washington International Horse Show Returns to the D.C. Area This Month

"The return to Prince George's Equestrian Center has allowed us to offer fans an intimate, yet world-class experience, with thrilling performances throughout the week." Post this

Event Highlights Include:

WIHS Sip & Shop – Wednesday, October 23 , 5:30 PM-7:30 PM : Guests 21 and older can enjoy complimentary wine while shopping at Vendor Row. This free event offers a unique opportunity to mix shopping with equestrian flair.

WIHS Barn Night: Kind Wins – Thursday, October 24, 7 PM : Enjoy an action-packed night as international jumpers compete in the $63,000 Welcome Stake and the crowd-favorite $32,000 Accumulator Costume Class, known for its fast-paced and festive atmosphere.

WIHS Military Night Presented by Nissan – Friday, October 25, 7 PM : Honoring U.S. Armed Forces and first responders, the evening will include the $32,000 Two Phase event and the $63,000 Speed Final. Attendees can also catch the WIHS Shetland Pony Steeplechase. Military members and first responders are eligible for 50% ticket discounts at the box office or Military Ticket Offices.

World Cup Night – Saturday, October 26, 6:30 PM : The grand finale of WIHS will feature the prestigious $340,000 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Washington CSI5*-W for the President's Cup. The night will also crown the WIHS Equitation Final champion, determining the top junior rider.

WIHS Kids' Day Presented by Delta Air Lines – Saturday, October 26, 10 AM-2 PM: A free event packed with educational and fun activities for children, including pony rides, a grooming station, face painting, a horseless horse show, and a pony kissing booth.

Ticket Information:

Daytime admission is free from Monday to Sunday, and no tickets are required for early evening competitions on Monday through Wednesday. Evening event tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at The Show Place Arena Box Office, subject to availability. Parking is free every day, including for ticketed night classes.

For more information about the Washington International Horse Show, visit wihs.org and follow WIHS on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok, using the hashtag #WIHS2024.

