The Historic Westside Celebrates National Volunteer Month With Day of Service Along James P. Brawley Corridor

"For decades, the Atlanta community has served as an innovating and inspirational launching pad for many organizations, including ours," said Jeff Sprecher, Founder, Chair and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange. "Like-minded leaders have long talked about how we can give back, and one area we all agreed on was helping to revitalize the historic Westside. As we launch this collaborative effort, ICE is honored to join with Westside residents and others to provide the resources needed to inspire continued success and impact."

ICE has been a key investor for WFF in its mission to advance a compassionate approach to equitable neighborhood revitalization, including its Impact Fund and annual fundraiser Ride for the Westside. Named after the former president of Clark College, James P. B Rawley Drive is the main corridor crossing through the heart of English Avenue. The thoroughfare fell into decline, however, over the last several decades.

"WFF has over 30 properties – single family, multifamily, and commercial -- we've acquired or are at various stages of development within the James P. Brawley Corridor. It is important for us to complement those efforts by convening some of our key partners to enhance the collective action aiming to restore this area within the historic Westside," said John Ahmann, President & CEO of Westside Future Fund. "The support of ICE has been vital in allowing us to purchase the land we need to complete our high-quality affordable housing targets through innovative tools like our real estate Impact Fund. We're grateful for Warrick Dunn Charities and WD Communities, two community partners helping to bring wrap-around resources to our residents and the larger historic Westside."

Volunteers will participate in various activities, including tree planting, community clean-up, kit assembly, historic garden maintenance, and senior home repair. Warrick Dunn Charities and WD Communities will sponsor outreach and awareness programming for residents.

"Partnerships help us stretch and maximize our resources and pull more people in to help our shared vision,' said Dunn. 'This is going to strengthen all who are involved and we are grateful for the opportunity to participate."

These efforts align with WFF's mission to restore the historic Westside, ensuring that all residents benefit from economic and social progress. The James P. Brawley Corridor holds particular importance to Atlanta. Through collaborative volunteer projects like this, WFF aims to foster a vibrant and inclusive community where everyone can thrive.

Media are welcome to photograph or film all volunteer projects as well as attend a post-service day ceremony with remarks from esteemed guests including:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Jeff Sprecher, Founder, Chair & CEO of Intercontinental Exchange | ICE

T. Dallas Smith, WFF Board Chairman

Warrick Dunn, Founder of Warrick Dunn Charities and WD Communities, published author, and former NFL running back

Reverend Winston Taylor, St. Marks AME Church

Volunteer projects will include:

Planting Native Plants - Volunteers will plant native plants and mulch trees along James P Brawley and side streets. This effort will support the community efforts to restore tree cover and attract pollinators back to the area.

Community Cleanup –Volunteers will address some of the illegal dumping that occurs in the English Avenue community. Tasks will include removing heavy junk, trash and debris and clearing overgrowth from sidewalks and common areas.

Hygiene Kit Assembly & Little Libraries - Volunteers will assemble snack packs and hygiene kits, make friendship bracelets, and build little libraries. All these items will be used to support community outreach efforts.

Historic Westside Garden - Volunteers will help prepare the garden for Spring. Tasks will include painting the fence, making garden signs, weeding, mulching, repairing/assembling planting beds, and other gardening tasks. This garden helps to educate the community on how to grow their own food and provides organic produce to the area.

@Promise Center – Volunteers will help with beautification around the facility. Tasks will include weeding, mulching, and plant installation. This Center serves as a resource for the community to access wrap-around support services needed to advance themselves and their families.

WFF Multifamily beautification – Volunteers will perform beautification tasks around WFF's multifamily property 395 James P. Brawley. Tasks will include painting speed bumps, repainting the handicap markers, installing flowers and shrubs, and mulching. This apartment complex is owned by Westside Future Fund and demonstrates a commitment to providing high-quality, affordable housing.

Senior Home Repair – Volunteers will help an area senior with minor home maintenance and repair including interior and exterior painting and landscaping. People need to be able to age in place and stay connected to their community.

About Westside Future Fund

Westside Future Fund (WFF) is a community-based organization focused on holistic and equitable neighborhood revitalization on the historic Westside. Uniquely anchored in and inspired by its service footprint of English Avenue, Vine City, Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center, and Just Us, it serves those with live, work, learn connections by restoring quality of life and delivering access to affordable housing.

Through its signature program Home on the Westside, WFF develops permanently affordable high-quality single-family residences and multifamily housing and empowers homeownership through financing assistance and property tax assistance for legacy residents. Learn more about how you can partner with WFF for Our Next Chapter. Follow us on Facebook (@westsidefuturefund), Instagram (@westsidefuturefund), and Twitter (@WFFAtlanta), or visit westsidefuturefund.org.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Warrick Dunn Charities, (WDC) founded by former NFL running back, Warrick Dunn who has been an advocate for families in underserved communities for over 25 years. Through its flagship program, Homes for the Holidays, WDC furnishes and provides downpayment assistance for single-parent families who qualify to purchase their first home. To date, over 200 single parents have achieved self-reliance through homeownership, with a hand-up from WDC. In response to the additional support needed through the homeownership journey, WDC created the SCULPT Brand of Wellness, a network of holistic, supportive programming to enhance physical, mental, financial and community health with the goal of creating stronger communities.

Follow us and @WarrickDunn on Facebook: @WarrickDunnCharities; Instagram: @wdcharities; Twitter/X: @wdcharities; LinkedIn: @WarrickDunnCharities; YouTube: @WarrickDunnCharities

About WD Communities

WD Communities is focused on housing solutions that are affordable for individuals and families living in underrepresented and underserved neighborhoods. The vision of its founder, Warrick Dunn, is to build whole communities where neighbors live and thrive with the help of supportive programming that fosters sustainable homeownership and provides a runway for building generational wealth.

