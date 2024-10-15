The Hollywood Sign Trust Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day With The City of Los Angeles On October 31

Shining a spotlight on the first anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day and continuing last year's epic centennial, the Hollywood Sign Time Capsule honors the past and looks to the future Post this

Hosted by Councilmember Nithya Raman, whose District 4 includes the historic Hollywood Sign, the presentation of the proclamation at City Hall last October was attended by councilmembers, city officials, members of the Hollywood Sign Trust including chair of the Trust, Jeff Zarrinnam and LA Tourism President and CEO, Adam Burke, who underscored the importance of the Sign to L.A.'s tourism industry.

Shining a spotlight on the first anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day and continuing last year's epic centennial, the Hollywood Sign Time Capsule honors the past and looks to the future sharing stories and memories on its social media channels (instagram.com/hollywoodsigntrust, facebook.com/thehollywoodsign) every Tuesday. In addition, its bi-weekly 'Fan Mail' features celebrities (including Carol Burnett, Dick Van Dyke, Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel), icons, photographers, artists and chefs who share the impact the Hollywood Sign has made on them over the years. The first contest, photography, will kick off this fall and will include professional photography judges. The winner will be inducted into the Time Capsule preserved for future generations.

The Hollywood Sign Trust will be sharing rare archives, maps, art, vintage photos, memorabilia, artifacts, and invitations including the 75th Gala in Griffith Park with a star-studded lineup of guests and master of ceremonies Monty Hall, as well as 'Celebrate LA 2000' lighting up the Sign with Mayor Richard J. Riordan. When the Hollywood Sign was in disrepair (1978), promotions included the 1978 'Help Save The Hollywood Sign Landmark' with McDonalds ("McDonald's Hollywood would like to give you a world-famous Big Mac with our compliments.") and 'Wear the Message, Save the Sign' with local jewelers who donated a percentage of the 'Save the Sign' fourteen-karat gold medallion to the cause.

"In its 101st year, the Hollywood Sign continues to strike a chord with Angelenos and across the world," continued Zarrinnam. "We are so honored to celebrate the first anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day and announce the Time Capsule as we look ahead to the next century, including our highly anticipated Visitors Center."

About the Hollywood Sign Trust

The Hollywood Sign Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit trust formed on October 7, 1978, with the express purposes of repairing, maintaining, refurbishing and providing capital improvements to the Hollywood Sign or related thereto for the benefit of the public at large and so as to help preserve and maintain the image of Hollywood as the Worldwide Center of Motion Pictures and Cinema Arts; and shall be operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. The Trust is also the official source for news and information about the Hollywood Sign and maintains the Hollywood Sign website and its social media platforms.

