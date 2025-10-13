The Hollywood Sign Trust Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day With the City of Los Angeles on October 31

Thie Year Also Marks the First Anniversary of the Official Hollywood Sign Time Capsule Inviting People to Share Their Personal Stories and Learn More About the Vibrant History of the Sign
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hollywood Sign Trust marks the two-year anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day on October 31, 2025. In its centennial year (2023), the commencement ceremony hosted by Councilmember Nithya Raman, whose District 4 includes the Hollywood Sign, and the City of Los Angeles honored the Sign as the most well-known monument in the city and the global symbol of the entertainment industry. The Hollywood Sign Trust remains committed to educating future generations on the historical and cultural importance of the Sign, marking the first anniversary of its inaugural Hollywood Sign Time Capsule. This initiative provides a platform for individuals to contribute their stories, memories, photographs, artwork, and other materials related to the Hollywood Sign.
"We are delighted to commemorate this anniversary alongside the City of Los Angeles and individuals worldwide who have formed a personal connection with the Hollywood Sign," stated Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust. "This year holds particular significance as we celebrate milestones such as the positive engagement with our Time Capsule and historical events on the horizon including The World Cup, The Olympics, and the anticipated opening of our Visitors Center."
"As we mark the second anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day, we are reminded once again of the Sign's enduring legacy as a symbol of this remarkable city— a city where dreams come true," said Councilmember Nithya Raman, Council District 4. "Los Angeles has faced so much hardship this year, but through it all, the Hollywood Sign has continued to comfort residents and welcome visitors. We remain committed to preserving this iconic monument for generations to come and investing in sustainable efforts to maintain the parks, communities, and neighborhoods around it."
Celebrating Hollywood Sign Day and the Sign's 100th anniversary in 2023, the Hollywood Sign Time Capsule highlights stories and memories on its social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook). This year, notable figures and fans participated, including Musso & Frank, Chef Susan Feniger, Antonia Bennett, Jefferson Graham, Dominique Petrie, Carol Burnett, Dick Van Dyke, Jay Leno, and Jimmy Kimmel. The Time Capsule celebrates this anniversary throughout the month by shining a spotlight on the 'Unsung Heroes' of the Hollywood Sign.
"We're proud to celebrate the second anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day, which highlights the lasting impact and legacy the Hollywood Sign has on Los Angeles and the world," said Adam Burke, President & CEO of Los Angeles Tourism. "Each year, millions of visitors are drawn to the Hollywood Sign, not only as an enduring icon of the entertainment industry but also as a beacon of hope and inspiration that reminds people that dreams are made here. For generations, the Hollywood Sign has helped shape LA's identity, and we are honored to continue celebrating its legacy and the leading role it will play as we look ahead to the landmark events that will define our city's future."
For more information on how to get involved with the Hollywood Sign, sponsor, or donate, please contact [email protected].
About the Hollywood Sign Trust
The Hollywood Sign Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit trust formed on October 7, 1978, with the express purposes of repairing, maintaining, refurbishing and providing capital improvements to the Hollywood Sign or related thereto for the benefit of the public at large and so as to help preserve and maintain the image of Hollywood as the Worldwide Center of Motion Pictures and Cinema Arts; and shall be operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. The Trust is also the official source for news and information about the Hollywood Sign and maintains the Hollywood Sign website and its social media platforms.
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Johnson
Cavanah Communications
213-713-4865
Media Contact
Elizabeth Johnson, Cavanah Communications, 1 2137134865, [email protected], cavanahcommunications.com
SOURCE The Hollywood Sign Trust
Share this article