The Hollywood Sign Trust Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day With the City of Los Angeles on October 31

"We are delighted to commemorate this anniversary honoring the Sign as a global symbol and local landmark alongside the City of Los Angeles and individuals worldwide who have formed a personal connection with the Hollywood Sign." Post this

"As we mark the second anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day, we are reminded once again of the Sign's enduring legacy as a symbol of this remarkable city— a city where dreams come true," said Councilmember Nithya Raman, Council District 4. "Los Angeles has faced so much hardship this year, but through it all, the Hollywood Sign has continued to comfort residents and welcome visitors. We remain committed to preserving this iconic monument for generations to come and investing in sustainable efforts to maintain the parks, communities, and neighborhoods around it."

Celebrating Hollywood Sign Day and the Sign's 100th anniversary in 2023, the Hollywood Sign Time Capsule highlights stories and memories on its social media platforms (Instagram, Facebook). This year, notable figures and fans participated, including Musso & Frank, Chef Susan Feniger, Antonia Bennett, Jefferson Graham, Dominique Petrie, Carol Burnett, Dick Van Dyke, Jay Leno, and Jimmy Kimmel. The Time Capsule celebrates this anniversary throughout the month by shining a spotlight on the 'Unsung Heroes' of the Hollywood Sign.

"We're proud to celebrate the second anniversary of Hollywood Sign Day, which highlights the lasting impact and legacy the Hollywood Sign has on Los Angeles and the world," said Adam Burke, President & CEO of Los Angeles Tourism. "Each year, millions of visitors are drawn to the Hollywood Sign, not only as an enduring icon of the entertainment industry but also as a beacon of hope and inspiration that reminds people that dreams are made here. For generations, the Hollywood Sign has helped shape LA's identity, and we are honored to continue celebrating its legacy and the leading role it will play as we look ahead to the landmark events that will define our city's future."

For more information on how to get involved with the Hollywood Sign, sponsor, or donate, please contact [email protected].

About the Hollywood Sign Trust

The Hollywood Sign Trust is a 501(c)3 nonprofit trust formed on October 7, 1978, with the express purposes of repairing, maintaining, refurbishing and providing capital improvements to the Hollywood Sign or related thereto for the benefit of the public at large and so as to help preserve and maintain the image of Hollywood as the Worldwide Center of Motion Pictures and Cinema Arts; and shall be operated exclusively for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes. The Trust is also the official source for news and information about the Hollywood Sign and maintains the Hollywood Sign website and its social media platforms.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Johnson

Cavanah Communications

[email protected]

213-713-4865

Media Contact

Elizabeth Johnson, Cavanah Communications, 1 2137134865, [email protected], cavanahcommunications.com

SOURCE The Hollywood Sign Trust