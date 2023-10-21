The Holocaust Remembrance Association Works to Uphold the Truth About the Holocaust and Violence Against the Jewish People

The ongoing crisis in Israel serves as a stark reminder of the Holocaust Remembrance Association's vital role in safeguarding the truth of the Holocaust as millions continue to deny the Holocaust and the legitimacy of the Jewish nation. Post this

The extent of their brutality knew no bounds, as they resorted to mass kidnappings and subjected their victims to public humiliation, marching them through the streets. The catalog of atrocities seems endless.

As we grapple with the weight of this tragedy, it's important to remember that thousands of Israelis, along with an as yet uncertain number of citizens from other nations, are dead, wounded, or have been taken hostage. Among the affected, it has been reported that dozens of Americans are also among the victims. Our hearts ache for the lives lost and the families forever changed by this appalling event.

The ongoing crisis in Israel serves as a stark reminder of the Holocaust Garden of Hope's vital role in safeguarding the truth of the Holocaust. Right now, the world is witnessing the consequences of a troubling pattern of denying and rewriting the history of the Holocaust, as millions continue to deny the Holocaust and the legitimacy of the Jewish nation.

That is why now more than ever, for such a time as this, the need for education about the Holocaust is underscored by the urgency of the moment. The Holocaust Remembrance Association, formed by Jewish descendants of Holocaust survivors and Christian allies works to preserve the truth of the Holocaust and facilitates education, healing, and reconciliation, all to send an undeniable message to the world - never again.

The Holocaust Remembrance Association is a 501(c)(3) educational organization based in Kingwood, Texas, formed by Jewish descendants of Holocaust survivors and Christian allies in order to sensitize hearts to the issues of the Holocaust and facilitate education, healing, and reconciliation.

