The Holy Grail of Insurance Automation: SUPERAGENT AI Unveils The World's First "Quoting AI Agent"

The Quoting AI Agent will officially launch on February 11, 2026. Starting today, agencies can sign up for exclusive early access and book live demonstrations to witness the technology that will define the next decade of insurance sales.

"This is the moment the industry has been waiting for. We haven't just built an AI Agent; we have solved the hardest problem in insurance," declared Vlada Lotkina, CEO of SUPERAGENT AI. "Quoting is the heartbeat of an agency, but it's also the biggest choke point. By automating it, and integrating it to our Inbound and Outbound AI Agents, we are giving agencies the power to scale infinitely. The era of manual quoting ends on February 11st."

A "Monumental" Leap Forward The Quoting AI Agent joins SUPERAGENT's existing ecosystem of Outbound, Inbound, Retention, and Training agents, effectively closing the loop on the insurance lifecycle.

Instant Multi-Carrier Quoting: The agent autonomously interfaces with multiple carrier systems simultaneously to find the best rates without human delay.

Intelligent Data Collection: It interacts naturally with prospects to gather risk data, pre-filling applications, and ensure accurate information for the agency.

Automated Multi-Channel Contact: Once the quote is generated, the agent can later contact the customer via voice, SMS, and email, ensuring communication through their preferred channel.

The Final Piece Before Full Autonomy This release is more than a product launch; it is the final foundational block before SUPERAGENT AI achieves its ultimate vision. "We are now weeks away from the finish line," said Vadym Shashkov, CTO of SUPERAGENT AI. "With the Quoting AI Agent handling the pricing and the Outbound or Inbound AI Agent handling the conversation, we have effectively built the brain and hands of the digital Insurance future. In Q1, we will merge these capabilities into a single, independent digital entity we call "The Fully Autonomous Insurance AI Agent". Agencies that adopt the Quoting agent now are boarding the rocket ship before takeoff."

Availability & Early Access The Quoting AI Agent launches globally on February 11, 2026. Due to overwhelming anticipated demand, SUPERAGENT AI is opening an Early Access Waitlist starting today. Agencies can also book immediate live demos to see the agent in action.

About SUPERAGENT AI: SUPERAGENT AI is the world's leading autonomous workforce platform for the insurance industry. Having successfully deployed the industry-standard Retention, Inbound, Outbound, and Training AI agents, the company is on a mission to deliver the first fully autonomous AI insurance agent in Q1 2026.

Sheny Plasencia, SUPERAGENT AI, Inc., 1 4154230940, [email protected], https://getsuperagent.com/

