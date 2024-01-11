The Holy Spirit Grants Gifts, Even When We Don't Realize What They Are

Xulon Press presents a story of unrecognized giftedness.
ROUNDUP, Mont., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Pauline Shapiro shares her experiences growing up unsure of her place in Am I Cursed Or Gifted? ($14.49, paperback, 9781662889813; $6.99, e-book, 9781662889820).
Shapiro was born with a gift, but she didn't know it. Her parents, who were from mixed denominations and didn't provide her with any consistent religious instruction, saw her as imaginative and prone to wild flights of fancy. Even without a lot of support, she gave her life to Christ and prayed fervently for her terrifying gift to go away, but it only grew stronger as she aged. Over time, she learned that she was gifted by the Holy Spirit and could use this gift to keep herself and others safe.
"This book is for all Christians, whether spiritually gifted or just curious about those who are," said Shapiro.
Pauline Shapiro is a wife, mother, grandmother, crazy chicken lady and world traveler. Her husband, Gerry, served as a Navy Seabee for 20 years, and they moved their young family to Wales in the early 80's. After returning to the U.S., they moved every three years and experienced much of the country, including the unique cultures and traditions of each state. Shapiro now enjoys her family, her flock of the most spoiled chickens in Montana, and her collection of over 80 cookbooks.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Am I Cursed Or Gifted? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
