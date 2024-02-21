The Home Loan Arranger, Led by President and CEO Jason M. Ruedy, Wins Speed to Close Award

The Home Loan Arranger, a top mortgage provider known for its quick and easy loan processing, is happy to share news of an important accomplishment. The organization, led by Jason M. Ruedy, has been recognized for its quick loan closings and has won the Speed to Close Award, setting it apart from thousands of brokers around the country.

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I am happy to report that The Home Loan Arranger has been named among the fastest closers in the country for yet another time! Our timely service is much appreciated by our clientele and I am incredibly appreciative of my hardworking staff; without their dedication and hard work, this award would not have been possible." says Jason M. Ruedy, owner of The Home Loan Arranger.