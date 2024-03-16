The Home Loan Arranger Recognized as Top 1% Mortgage Broker Nationally by United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM)

The Home Loan Arranger, a leading mortgage brokerage renowned for its unparalleled service and expertise, proudly announces a significant milestone. The Home Loan Arranger has secured the esteemed position of top 1% mortgage broker in the country for production by United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), one of the largest mortgage lenders in the United States.

DENVER, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Home Loan Arranger has once again achieved a remarkable feat by being ranked in the top 1% nationwide for production. I am extremely delighted and would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to my dedicated staff for their invaluable assistance in making this achievement possible. Without their support, this prestigious award would not have been attainable." stated Jason M. Ruedy, owner of The Home Loan Arranger.