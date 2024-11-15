The Home of Herk Nation A Highlight Of AFLive's "Base Bites" an Original Streaming Series

"The Air Force Services Center recognizes that people are its greatest asset; accordingly, we are putting audiences behind the scenes of service members' lives in the new 'Base Bites' series. The newly created culinary show is just one of the many in production for our media channel, AFLive app. Each series showcases Airmen's and Guardians' most coveted interests, base life and remarkable talents," remarks Richard Cooper, Strategic Marketing & Branding Specialist.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, LACKLAND, Texas, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Air Force Services Center (AFSVC) is thrilled to announce the newest episode for AFLive's Base Bites: Little Rock. The 4th episode is now streaming only on the AFLive app and at www.AFLive.TV. Preview the episode here.

In this episode, "Base Bites" heads to the Home of Herk Nation, Little Rock AFB, AR! While on base, we glimpse the powerful C-130 aircrafts and dive into base history with MSGT Jason Armstrong, Commandant of the Airman Leadership School. But it's not all work—the base in Little Rock is surrounded by outdoor adventures, from trout fishing to exploring a legendary film set.

Also in this episode, we go behind the scenes with Ariana Garrido, Rickenbacker's Snack Bar Manager, to hear more about their classic pulled pork nachos and the buffalo panini. You don't want to miss this flavor-packed episode!

"BASE BITES," an exclusive new series produced by AFSVC, takes viewers inside the dining facilities and eateries serving unique menu offerings across the United States Air Force and Space Force bases. Along with the ever entertaining host Rudy Jay, the new series visits nine installations to explore a slice of life for servicemen and women. Through talking with chefs, kitchen prep staff, service members, squadron and division leaders "Base Bites" gets the insider scoop on the best dishes and base activities. This exciting new series is available exclusively on the AFLIVE streaming app.

"The Air Force Services Center recognizes that people are its greatest asset; accordingly, we are putting audiences behind the scenes of service members' lives in the new 'Base Bites' series. The newly created culinary show is just one of the many in production for our media channel, AFLive app. Each series showcases Airmen's and Guardians' most coveted interests, base life and remarkable talents," remarks Richard Cooper, Strategic Marketing & Branding Specialist.

"In launching this new series, we celebrate not just the culinary delights found on our installations but the incredible men and women who serve our nation," says Gary Lott, Chief Integrated Marketing and Branding. "The AFLive app stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of interests within the Air Force and Space Force communities. 'Base Bites' is more than just a culinary journey; it's a heartfelt tribute to the dedication of our Airmen and Guardians." Watch the season trailer here.

Produced by Air Force Services Center, the series is exclusively on the AFLive app. To catch the new series download AFLive app for iOS and Android.

About the Air Force Services Center (AFSVC):

The Air Force Services Center (AFSVC) provides morale, welfare, and recreation programs to support the total force and their families. From fitness and sports to child and youth programs, food operations, and more, AFSVC is committed to enhancing the quality of life for Airmen and Guardians around the world.

