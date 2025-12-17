The HomeAides Partners with SMB Franchise Advisors and BrandONE to Launch National Franchising Program

"Franchising our model is about more than growth," said Bryan Dylewski, Founder of The HomeAides. "It's about delivering consistency, speed and trust to families who need dependable care. We're talking about taking care of the people you love most, and we don't take that responsibility lightly." Post this

Building a Home Care Franchise System Designed to Scale

To support its national rollout, The HomeAides engaged SMB Franchise Advisors, one of the franchise industry's most respected advisory firms for new and emerging franchisors. SMB has worked closely with The HomeAides Founder Bryan Dylewski and his team to build the brand's franchise foundation, including FDD development, financial modeling, franchise agreements and scalable operations and support systems.

"Senior care is one of the fastest-growing service sectors in franchising, but it requires a level of operational consistency that few brands achieve early on," said Steve Beagelman, President and CEO of SMB Franchise Advisors. "The HomeAides already had a strong, proven, differentiating model. Our role was to help transform that into a franchise system built to expand strategically and successfully."

With SMB's guidance, The HomeAides developed a franchise offering centered on its key differentiators, including its two-to-three-hour caregiver placement process, roundtrip caregiver transportation, Best Price Guarantee, personalized service plans and W-2 employment for caregivers.

Driving Franchise Growth with the Right Franchisees

To lead franchise development marketing and generate qualified leads, The HomeAides has partnered with BrandONE, a franchise development consultancy known for representing high-potential franchise brands and attracting experienced, qualified operators via customized solutions.

"Entrepreneurs are looking for franchise opportunities that are proven, scalable and make a meaningful impact," said Michael Mudd, Partner and CEO of BrandONE. "The HomeAides combines operational excellence with a powerful and personal mission, and it's led by outstanding people. At BrandONE, we believe that it's the people that build brands, and we're focused on working with quality people looking to better our communities. We're proud to support Bryan and his team as they grow The HomeAides nationwide."

Founded by five industry-leading franchise executives, BrandONE brings more than 200 years of combined experience and will focus on attracting franchisees who meet The HomeAides' ideal owner profile.

Raising the Standard for Reliability in Home Care

Dylewski founded The HomeAides in 2014 after experiencing the impact of exceptional caregivers, but also the frustrations of a fragmented senior care system while supporting his father during his battle with ALS. That experience shaped a model designed to make home care faster, simpler and more reliable for families, while providing premier training and support for caregivers.

"Franchising our model is about more than growth," said Dylewski. "It's about delivering consistency, speed and trust to families who need dependable care. We're talking about taking care of the people you love most, and we don't take that responsibility lightly. With SMB and BrandONE on board, we're well positioned to partner with the right franchisees to bring our unique approach to communities across the country."

By combining franchise infrastructure, development and lead generation expertise, The HomeAides is building early momentum as it introduces its franchise opportunity nationwide.

For more information on The HomeAides, please visit https://thehomeaides.com.

To franchise with The HomeAides, please visit https://thehomeaidesfranchise.com.

About The HomeAides:

The HomeAides is a senior home care franchise delivering reliable home care through transparent pricing, trained W-2 caregivers and the fastest caregiver placement in the industry. The brand is built to provide consistency, speed and trust for families, while offering franchise owners a scalable business model in a rapidly expanding category.

Founded by Bryan Dylewski after personally navigating the challenges of home care during his father's battle with ALS, The HomeAides was created to address the inefficiencies common in the industry including long wait times, inconsistent care, unclear pricing and unsupported caregivers.

The HomeAides franchise model supports owners with centralized systems, a proprietary caregiver placement process delivering care in hours – not days – pricing backed by a Best Price Guarantee and a unique caregiver transportation program that reduces cancellations and improves caregiver reliability.

The HomeAides is now expanding nationally through franchising and is actively awarding territories to qualified operators.

About SMB Franchise Advisors:

SMB Franchise Advisors was created in 2009 with a mission to support small and medium business owners to prepare, launch and grow through franchising. From helping emerging companies with their launch to helping brands grow and re-invigorating established franchises, our trusted team takes the time to get to know each business. We explore, inspire and nurture a brand's full potential from its earliest stages to becoming a household name.

Brand founders reach out to us when they are ready to franchise their growing and successful business. With an average tenure of over 20 years, our subject matter experts have backgrounds in all areas critical to franchising: finance, operations, marketing and development. The SMB team helps business owners navigate the landscape from concept to franchise brand, teaching the essentials of franchising. With over 16 years in operation, the SMB Franchise Advisors team have applied their proven process with over 600 brands.

Whether you are looking to expand with access to a complete outsourced franchise leadership team, exploring the idea of franchising your business, or looking for an in-depth analysis of your brand – SMB is your trusted advisor. With SMB It's All About The Relationship™ and we look forward to developing ours.

About BrandONE:

BrandONE Franchise Development is a leading franchise development company, partnering with franchisors to drive sustainable growth and enhance long-term enterprise value. With a disciplined, relationship-driven approach, BrandONE helps emerging and established brands scale responsibly while protecting what matters most – the integrity of the brand.

Founded by industry veterans Kurt Landwehr, JT Thiessen, Michael Mudd, Dave Schaefers, Jason Barclay, and Peter Barkman, the BrandONE team brings more than 300 years of collective experience helping many of the nation's most respected franchise brands grow. Their expertise spans a wide range of business verticals and includes deep experience across all major operational functions, from development strategy and sales execution to marketing, real estate, and franchisee support.

BrandONE is known for its thoughtful, process-driven approach to franchise development, providing strategic guidance and hands-on support throughout the entire franchise lifecycle.

