The Honor Foundation Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Kelly McGraw

For the last six years, Kelly McGraw has been integral to that growth and also a powerful partner in ensuring our impact expands. She is fiercely dedicated to the military community, to our supporters, and to our team. Post this

The Honor Institute, a nationally recognized career transition institute built specifically for U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).

Transition is a Team Sport, a workshop that equips the spouses or significant partners of our Fellows with the tools, community, and shared language needed to navigate transition as a team.

Vector Accelerator, a free, self-paced online program available to any veteran or transitioning service member to help them find clarity as they move into civilian life.

McGraw, who has been with the organization since 2020, has led THF's development operations, securing support for over 9,000 lives that THF has served, while sustaining nearly 30% annual growth for five consecutive years. In addition to her crucial role in growing the organization's impact, McGraw is deeply tied to the military and Special Operations Community. Married to a retired Navy SEAL, she spent over 25 years navigating the demands of military family life through 20 combat deployments. While she once believed the hardest years would end with retirement, she has seen firsthand the challenges of transition to civilian life, and that experience has significantly informed her professional career.

As CEO, she will focus on scaling THF's impact with operational discipline, grounded in her belief that healthy nonprofits should operate with the same clarity, accountability, and respect for people as high-performing businesses. She intends to build on the legacy THF has established, protecting and ensuring its reputation for excellence. Her leadership will be mission-led, while still evolving the program and maintaining quality and consistent outcomes.

THF has become the nation's leading force and expert in transition, and this organizational transition mirrors the principles that have guided it to success within the military community. Chief among these principles is fostering an eco-system of support to help navigate change. THF has seen tremendous support from its community, board, internal team, donors, alumni, and program participants alike as it has softly introduced this change of leadership. This is evidenced in the strong statements from people like Jon Skinner, THF Chairman of the Board, who says of both Stevens and McGraw:

"I would like to begin by expressing deep gratitude to Matt Stevens for his tremendous leadership and impact to The Honor Foundation and the Special Operations Community we serve. Matt has been instrumental in strengthening the organization and advancing our mission, and we are thankful for the foundation he has helped build."

He goes on to endorse McGraw with equal appreciation:

"Kelly has already demonstrated exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, and deep alignment with our mission during her time as Chief Impact Officer. She has earned the trust of our team, our partners, and the community we serve. Her transition into the role of Chief Executive Officer is a natural next step for the organization and Kelly, and reflects our confidence in both the strength of her leadership and her vision for the direction of The Honor Foundation."

The Honor Foundation's key partners, critical to the success of its mission, see this change as not only strategic, but also as a natural progression of the organization.

Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation, a founding partner of THF, says:

"Kelly McGraw is an exceptional leader whose professionalism, deep understanding of the community, and unwavering follow-through set her apart. I have had the privilege of knowing and working alongside Kelly for years, and I am confident her intellect, charisma, and commitment will build upon the strong foundation established by Matt Stevens. The Honor Foundation has made a tremendous choice, and we look forward to working closely with Kelly in this new role."

Bruce Rose, Founder and Executive Committee Chairman of The Carrington Companies, who has been a THF partner for years, says:

"I've had the privilege of working and partnering with Kelly for several years and have seen firsthand her ability to inspire trust, drive meaningful outcomes, and elevate those around her. She's a proven leader whose integrity, strategic clarity, and deep commitment to the Special Operations community make her exceptionally well-suited to lead The Honor Foundation into its next chapter. We are grateful for Matt Stevens' lasting impact and the strong foundation he has built, and we are confident that under Kelly's leadership, The Honor Foundation will continue to expand its reach and deepen its impact for years to come."

Stevens has been working hand-in-hand with McGraw over the last several months to ensure a clear and seamless handover. They've toured each THF campus while at the same time holding in-depth conversations with key organization stakeholders. Stevens stands confidently unified with McGraw's vision for the future, and he offers perhaps the most significant endorsement of her selection:

"Leading The Honor Foundation these past seven years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. Being part of this organization as it has grown into an incredible force for positive change in the lives of our veterans- for those who have sacrificed so much in the defense of our freedom and this great nation - has been an honor! For the last six years, Kelly McGraw has been integral to that growth and also a powerful partner in ensuring our impact expands. She is fiercely dedicated to the military community, to our supporters, and to our team. Her leadership has been both forward-thinking and connected to the pulse of the present. Her perspective is deeply informed by her long history within the Special Operations community, providing her with a profound understanding that complements her remarkable capacity to be decisive and compassionate. I can think of no better person to assume the role of CEO of The Honor Foundation. I will hand the reins to Kelly with full confidence that she will usher THF into a new era of innovation, advancement, and impact. Our THF family is lucky to have her."

THF team members, supporters, and constituents are all honoring Steven's commitment to and advancement of its mission, and are welcoming McGraw into her new position, galvanized towards a future of achievement, impact, and exceptional change in our veteran lives. As The Honor Foundation enters its next era of impact, it is celebrating its growing community of leaders, families, and mentors, united by a belief that service doesn't end when the uniform comes off and that a warrior's journey continues long after they leave the battlefield.

ABOUT THE HONOR FOUNDATION

The Honor Foundation is a non-profit organization that operates three distinct military transition assistance programs. The core program is The Honor Institute, a nationally recognized career transition institute for the U.S. Special Operations Forces communities in the military. This military transition program helps Special Operators navigate the change from military to civilian lives and careers through an executive-education style curriculum that combines one-on-one executive coaching and industry mentoring, three months of class instruction, and access to an elite, nationwide professional network. For over a decade, it has helped translate the elite skills that our Special Operations Forces gain in their military service into ideas, qualities, and leadership abilities that are invaluable to both businesses and communities.

The Honor Institute has impacted more than 9,000 lives to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Bragg- Pinehurst, NC; Fort Bragg- Fayetteville, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; JBLM, WA; Fort Campbell, TN; THF Drew Dix Campus at Colorado Springs, and two virtual programs (THFv).

The Honor Foundation also operates Vector Accelerator, a free, self-paced online program available to all veterans and military, and Transition is a Team Sport, a workshop that equips spouses with the tools, community, and shared language needed to navigate transition. The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.

Media Contact

Emily Burkle, The Honor Foundation, 1 7602131300, [email protected], https://www.honor.org

SOURCE The Honor Foundation