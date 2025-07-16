The Honor Foundation Partners with Redeployable, Introducing AI-Powered Support to its Military Transition Programs

Together, The Honor Foundation and Redeployable will continue to transform the transition process for Special Operations Forces veterans. Their mutual work will continue to impact and improve the lives of veterans and their families. Post this

The Honor Foundation, a leader in the military transition space for over 11 years, shares a commitment with Redeployable—to improve the career transition process for our veterans and give them the skills, preparation, and connections they need to find their next mission in life after the military. The Honor Foundation's Honor Institute accomplishes this through a rigorous three-month, executive education-style curriculum that combines coaching, mentoring, class instruction, and access to an elite professional network. It also offers support to families and partners through its Transition is a Team Sport (TTS) program. Vector Accelerator does so via an on-demand virtual program that focuses on introspection as a first step to transition. Utilizing intelligent and cutting-edge tools such as Redeployable helps keep all programming fresh and in step with current employment trends.

Redeployable's technology helps veterans turn their military skills into meaningful careers by moving beyond traditional transition programs and generic advice. It provides a truly tailored experience that turns common frustrations into assets, and this platform should integrate seamlessly with The Honor Foundation's programming.

"In a time when technological advancements occur at lightning speed, particularly in the world of AI, we want to be able to offer the most effective of those advancements as tools for our Fellows. Redeployable's platform is best-in-class, has already helped thousands of veterans and is offering a truly smart and modern solution to our warriors looking to move beyond their life in uniform. We're excited to see how we can work together to further modernize and improve the military-to-civilian transition process for the special community that we serve," says Matt Stevens, CEO of The Honor Foundation.

"We're excited to partner with The Honor Foundation, an organization that shares our deep commitment to supporting veterans in their transition to civilian careers. The Special Operations community represents some of the most adaptable, mission-focused professionals in the world, yet traditional career transition tools often fail to capture the true depth of their capabilities. Our AI-powered platform bridges that gap by translating their extraordinary military experience into language that civilian employers understand and value. Together with The Honor Foundation's proven track record and elite network, we're creating a seamless pathway for veterans to not just find jobs, but to discover careers where they can continue making meaningful impact," says Ben Read, CEO & Founder of Redeployable

Together, The Honor Foundation and Redeployable will continue to transform the transition process for Special Operations Forces veterans, helping them translate the elite skills that our Special Operations Forces gain in their military service into ideas, qualities, and leadership abilities that are invaluable to both businesses and communities. Their mutual work will continue to impact and improve the lives of veterans and their families.

For more information about The Honor Foundation, visit https://www.honor.org.

For more information about Vector Accelerator, visit https://www.vectoraccelerator.org

For more information about Redeployable, visit https://www.redeployable.io/us.

Media Contact

Emily Burkle, The Honor Foundation, 1 7602131300, [email protected], https://www.honor.org

SOURCE The Honor Foundation