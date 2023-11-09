The Honor Foundation to Pay Tribute to Special Operations Forces at Salute to SOF Gala in Washington D.C.

Many post-9/11 Special Operators are nearing retirement age, and there is a pressing need to better ensure that they have fulfilling lives after their military careers. Post this

"This event will be one of our most memorable of the year. Here, in our Nation's Capital, we draw together our greatest supporters, patrons, partners, and of course, the veterans we serve to salute to the great sacrifices our service men and women have made while protecting our freedom. Their brave pursuits deserve our deepest gratitude, as well as our service in return. Events like Salute to SOF allow us to better serve our veterans—increasing our reach, growing our programs, and ultimately improving the post-service lives of these men and women and their families," said THF CEO Matt Stevens of the event.

The event comes at a time when gaps in the traditional transition programs offered to SOF veterans transitioning out of the military are becoming more evident. Many post-9/11 Special Operators are nearing retirement age, and there is a pressing need to better ensure that they have fulfilling lives after their military careers. The funds raised at Salute to SOF will help THF reach even more of these veterans with their proprietary program.

Full details and tickets to the event can be found here: https://www.classy.org/event/salute-to-sof-gala-or-washington-dc-or-2023/e456498

For more information about The Honor Foundation, visit https://www.honor.org.

ABOUT THE HONOR FOUNDATION

The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 2,200+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Liberty, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; JBLM, WA; Fort Campbell, TN and a virtual program (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.

About Surefox North America

Surefox North America is a security consulting firm founded in 2016 by combat veterans who saw an industry-wide need for the planning, skills, and support veterans could provide. Our mission is to provide security solutions tailored to individual client needs with discretion, integrity, and professionalism. Our diverse team of professionals has built an inclusive community and culture that differentiates us from our competitors and has directly established Surefox's personnel retention rate as one of the highest in the security industry. Because of our tenured and skilled team, our clients receive the highest level of professionalism and attention they need to protect their most vulnerable assets.

Media Contact

Emily Burkle, The Honor Foundation, 1 7602131300, [email protected], https://www.honor.org

SOURCE The Honor Foundation