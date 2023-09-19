The Hospitality Mentor Announces Launch of New Luxury Hotel Booking Service

The Hospitality Mentor, the leading hospitality platform renowned for its in-depth interviews with the brightest minds and most influential leaders in the hospitality industry, expands with Luxury Hotel Booking Service, in partnership with Fora Travel.

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Turk, founder and host of The Hospitality Mentor, the leading hospitality platform renowned for its in-depth interviews with the brightest minds and most influential leaders in the hospitality industry, is excited to announce the launch of its Luxury Hotel Booking Service, in partnership with Fora Travel.

This unique hotel booking service will allow guests exclusive access to booking some of the world's leading hotels through the Hospitality Mentor's exclusive network of insider access. The Hospitality Mentor's Luxury Hotel Booking Service will offer a variety of benefits, including:

Exclusive Access: The Hospitality Mentor's partnerships with more than 4,500 premier properties worldwide–such as Four Seasons, Rosewood Hotels and Resorts, Aman Resorts, and Accor Hotels–grant travelers unparalleled access to the industry's finest accommodations.

A Personal Touch: At The Hospitality Mentor, every booking is more than just a transaction. Through our close relationships with property managers, clients are guaranteed to receive the kind of care and consideration one would expect from a close friend working at the hotel. Guests who book through The Hospitality Mentor can expect to be treated like the VIPs they are, from the moment they step onto the property.

Perks & Offers: Booking through The Hospitality Mentor will offer travelers upgraded rooms, complimentary breakfasts, and resort and spa credits during each stay–all for the most competitive rate you can find online.

The Hospitality Mentor has been the go-to platform for insightful interviews with the brightest minds and most influential leaders in the hospitality industry. Through the multimedia platform, THP has showcased hospitality industry leaders and their visions, innovations, and passion for creating remarkable guest experiences. Now, travelers can not only learn from these industry leaders but, experience the luxury hotels they run and operate every day.

"Launching The Hospitality Mentor was inspired by my belief that the fusion of meaningful relationships, deep connections, and individualized service sets the standard for an exceptional luxury travel experience," stated Steve Turk, the visionary behind The Hospitality Mentor. "I'm incredibly excited to offer a service where guests will feel as though they're arranging their stay through a trusted confidant who not only has exclusive access but also ensures their experience is prioritized and tagged as 'VIP' even before their arrival."

To book exceptional hotel stays, visit https://www.thehospitalitymentor.com/travel-advisor.

About The Hospitality Mentor

The Hospitality Mentor has been the go-to platform for keen insights and interviews with the hospitality industry's brightest minds and leaders. Hosted by Miami native and hospitality entrepreneur Steve Turk, founder of Turk Hospitality Ventures, Turk launched "The Hospitality Mentor" podcast in 2022. The first-ever podcast of its kind, Turk taps into the hospitality industry's leading professionals who are paving the way in some of the industry's most highly coveted roles. Turk takes listeners on a journey through these leaders' careers—their ups and downs, wild turns, and lessons learned. The podcast has featured legendary names in the hospitality industry, including James Beard Award-Winning Chef Allen Susser; SH Hotels & Resorts CEO Raul Leal; Four Seasons Yachts COO Thatcher Brown; Ben Potts, partner at Beaker & Gray; Brian Proctor, former vice president of franchise operations at Starwood Hotels; Valor Hospitality Partners co-Founder and CEO Euan McGlashan; Said Haykal, general manager of Faena Hotel Miami Beach and District; Mary Rogers, managing director and area general manager of Montage Hotels; and Zack Bush, owner of legendary Miami music venue Ball & Chain, among others.

Since its launch in 2022, the platform has transformed into a multi-faceted media hub that goes well beyond just a podcast. THP now encompasses a monthly newsletter, a dedicated news portal for travel and hospitality, networking events, as well as a platform for storytelling via social media. Through "The Hospitality Mentor," Turk looks forward to sharing his and his guests' insights and perspectives about the industry with his listeners. They'll find out what it truly takes to make it in the amazing world of hospitality. It is his hope listeners come away from "The Hospitality Mentor" with inspirational stories and tips that will help them in their careers. The podcast is available on major streaming services—Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Hospitality.FM.

Follow "The Hospitality Mentor" on Instagram at @the_hospitality_mentor on Twitter at @thehospmentor and on LinkedIn at The Hospitality Mentor Podcast or visit www.https://www.thehospitalitymentor.com

ABOUT TURK HOSPITALITY:

Steve Turk founded Turk Hospitality Ventures, a full-service consulting and startup advising firm that works with restaurants, resorts, vacation rentals, and startups to deliver curated hospitality solutions from ideation to implementation. Turk has more than 20 years of luxury industry experience over the span of his successful career Turk has been featured in Forbes, The Miami Herald, Deco Drive, and Time Out, and he has facilitated events such as Super Bowl parties, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, PGA Championships, Fortune 500 conferences, and concerts with artists such as Bon Jovi and Post Malone, to name a few. Turk has been named among the Top 25 Social Media Influencers in Hospitality by the International Hospitality Institute.

Media Contact

Cessie Cerrato, Cessie C. Communications, 1 7862950493, [email protected], Cessie C. Communications

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE The Hospitality Mentor