The Hottest New Hotel Openings Announced by Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Highlights of the new openings for 2024 include:

MOLLIE Aspen (Aspen, Colorado) – launching December 2023 (L.V.X. Collection):

Set in the heart of the Rocky Mountain's picturesque town of Aspen, this 68-room boutique hotel pays homage to trailblazing individuals including Mollie Gibson and others who have helped shape the town's rich history and adventurous spirit. The hotel seamlessly blends understated luxury with residential comfort with its minimalist interiors accentuated with natural woods, earthen ceramics, and hand-dyed textiles. Features include a rooftop spa pool and terrace bar with panoramic mountain views, a fitness room, boutique shop, and a vibrant food and beverage scene with indoor and outdoor seating in the restaurant and lobby cafe. Guests can experience a range of adventurous pursuits on the hotel's doorstep including skiing, biking, hiking, and fishing.

Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos (Los Cabos, Mexico) – launching January 2024 (Legend Collection)

With ocean views across Mexico's Baja California Sur peninsula, this adults-only coastal sanctuary offers 79 spacious suites, many boasting private terraces and plunge pools. The boutique hotel's contemporary design is a reflection of Mexico's rich history, evident in details such as a cactus garden and the splashes of bright bougainvillaea that adorn the balconies. Onsite all-inclusive culinary options offer both casual and fine dining restaurants, tequila and mezcal tastings, and a sophisticated mixology program. Guests can also enjoy exclusive access to the restaurants at the hotel's nearby sister property, Grand Velas Los Cabos. Additional highlights include a restorative spa and gym with wellness activities and innovative treatments, outdoor ocean view event spaces, an infinity pool, and pristine private beach area.

Ara Maris Sorrento (Sorrento, Italy) – launching March 2024 (L.V.X. Collection)

A stylish new haven, the resort offers unparalleled views of the Bay of Naples and Mount Vesuvius, and is just steps away from Piazza Tasso, a sunlit square dotted with palm trees and gold-hued buildings. Italian elegance seamlessly intertwines with contemporary and vibrant aesthetics across the 49 guest rooms, each with a private balcony, and many with panoramic ocean views. The crown jewel of the rooms is the Meraviglia Suite, situated on the rooftop of the hotel, boasting an expansive private terrace complete with a Jacuzzi and 180 views. Guests can indulge in fresh, local cuisine at the poolside bistro, enjoy breakfast in the tranquil lemon garden, and relax at the end of the day with an aperitivo in the rooftop bar. Also on offer is an indoor heated pool, an outdoor pool, gym, and spa with a range of treatments available for guests to relax and unwind.

Maison Albar - Le Victoria (Nice, France) – launching May 2024 (L.V.X. Collection)

A stone's throw from Nice's quaint old town with views of the surrounding hills and Mediterranean, the 132-room resort pays homage to the CTte d'Azur coastline with chic nautical interiors. Design elements include art deco touches, crystal lighting, marine stripes, azure colors, and brown leather finishes. The jewel in the crown of the hotel is the tranquil spa where guests can relax and rejuvenate following a day of sightseeing, comprised of a marble indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi adorned with mosaics, hammam, sauna, and a wide range of wellness treatments. Guests can enjoy a drink and sample fresh, local flavors in the rooftop restaurant with panoramic views, take a dip in the rooftop pool, and explore a range of boutique shops in the prestigious shopping gallery at the foot of the hotel.

Pendry Natirar (New Jersey, United States) – launching 2024 (L.V.X. Collection)

Located less than an hour from New York City, the latest Pendry to open its doors will be surrounded by 400 acres of rolling hills, manicured lawns, and beautifully conserved woodlands. Originally built in 1912, the 66-room Tudor-style mansion, formerly owned by the King of Morocco, is being restored into a hotel with 24 adjoining contemporary residences. The signature hotel restaurant, Ninety Acres and its cookery school, will feature a farm-to-fork culinary offering with seasonal produce sourced from the estate's sustainable farm produce. The lounge, set in the mansion's grand room will be a place to gather for afternoon tea delights and evening drinks. The resort will also offer a Spa Pendry, fitness center, swimming pool, tennis courts, and a host of outdoor activities to be discovered throughout the property including hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

Additional December 2023 and 2024 openings include:

The Hotel Maria ( Helsinki, Finland ) – launching December 2023 (Legend Collection): Made up of four buildings built between 1885 and 1930, this luxurious hotel boasts 117 guestrooms and 38 suites – twice as big as the average in Finland – and Maria Spa as well as separate Wellness Club with deluxe fitness center. Culinary offerings include Nordic and international dishes at The Garden Terrace, cocktails and live music at Bar Maria, and elevated fine dining at signature restaurant, Lilja.

The Global Ambassador ( Arizona , United States ) – launching December 2023 (Legend Collection): Overlooking Camelback Mountain, this new 'grand dame' features oak hardwood flooring, luxurious fabric wallcoverings, custom walnut millwork, handmade leather fixtures, and original artwork by Arizona -based artist Michael Carson throughout its 141 guestrooms. With an equal focus on functionality and beauty, the luxurious resort offers guests a variety of amenities, including five unique dining experiences and a luxurious wellness space.

Pulso Hotel ( SCo Paulo , Brazil ) – launching December 2023 (L.V.X Collection): Located in the heart of SCo Paulo's buzzing financial district, this ultra-modern hotel is comprised of 57 guestrooms and suites adorned with an impressive collection of international and local artwork. Guests can enjoy the hotel's facilities which include a heated swimming pool, gym, spa, and a gourmet restaurant and bar.

Durango Casino & Resort ( Las Vegas , United States ) – launching December 2023 (Lifestyle Collection): The latest casino and resort from Station Casinos to open its doors, the hotel is a friendly oasis in the desert a short drive from The Strip. The resort will feature 209 rooms and suites with an 83,000-square-foot casino . Additional highlights include fourteen restaurants featuring a range of cuisine and live entertainment, a pool with cabanas, and a range of events and meeting spaces.

TEMBO Barcelona ( Barcelona, Spain ) – launching January 2024 (Lifestyle & Residences Collections): Set in a revolutionary-designed building, the 280 studios and apartments will be scattered across 18 stories, with spectacular ocean views. The hotel will boast a diverse range of conference and events spaces, three restaurants and bars including a rooftop bar, a daycare for local children, a library, and a beautiful terrace with a swimming pool overlooking the city.

Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences ( Florida , United States ) – launching March 2024 (L.V.X Collection): Covering over seven acres of pristine oceanfront in The Palm Beaches' Singer Island, the sprawling wellness resort will extend 155 guestrooms with 34 suites, a four-story wellness center featuring healing experiences rooted in Avurvedic principles, daily fitness classes, and the only indoor/outdoor Aayush Hydrothermal experience in Florida , alongside four farm-to-table dining options, including vegan celebrity chef Matthew Kenney's signature restaurant, AYRE.

Glee Hotel ( Nairobi, Kenya ) – launching Q1 2024 (L.V.X. Collection): Nestled amidst sprawling verdant landscapes spanning eight acres in a leafy suburb of Nairobi , the 211-room stylish retreat boasts an impressive line-up of six distinct restaurants and bars, the Ruby night club, nine versatile meeting rooms, and an outdoor events garden space. Within the tranquil gardens lies a swimming pool and spa with a range of treatments on offer.

Villa Dahlia ( Stockholm, Sweden ) – launching September 2024 (Lifestyle Collection): Stockholm's hottest new opening and sister property to Villa Dagmar and Hotel Diplomat, the 103- room chic hotel is located in the heart of the city. The hotel places a huge focus on sustainability and the building itself is Breem certified. Guests can enjoy a contemporary bistro and lobby bar, a courtyard with a cocktail bar, and a holistic spa retreat complete with saunas, cold plunge pool, treatment room, and gym.

The Visions Resort & Spa ( Florida , United States ) – launching December 2024 (Lifestyle & Residences Collections): This residential-style property, located just a short drive from Walt Disney World , will initially be comprised of three unique communities including vacation villas, townhomes, and condo-hotel units. A wide range of facilities will be available focused on wellness, family, and entertainment, including a cinema, golf simulators, arcades and a games room, sports courts, and a gym and spa.

Through its four global collections – Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, and Preferred Residences – Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects travelers to luxury hospitality experiences that meet their life and style preferences. Whether choosing an iconic Legend Collection resort for a milestone family celebration or a vibrant Lifestyle Collection hotel for a city break with friends, each member property is aligned with one of the four collections, guiding travelers on the type of luxury experience offered.

Travelers planning to book a stay at any of these new hotels, or any of the other 600 participating properties across Preferred Hotels & Resorts, can access exclusive member rates, earn points, and take advantage of other value-rich, immediate benefits during every eligible stay, while also accessing special members-only offers and exclusive partner offers, by joining I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the world's largest points-based loyalty program for independent hotels with more than 4.5 million travelers currently enrolled.

Each of these new member properties will be bookable via www.PreferredHotels.com and, for travel advisors, via the GDS using the "PH" and "PV" chain codes. For more information on these hotels or any other Preferred Hotels & Resorts member property, please visit www.PreferredHotels.com.

