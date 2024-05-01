The House of Hope presents a Community Health and Wellness Fair and Concert Featuring Carolina's-son and Grammy Award-Winner, Rudy Currence

The House of Hope is proud to sponsor a Community Health and Wellness Resource Fair, on Saturday, May 4th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. held at the First Missionary Baptist Church (FMBC) at 59 Chestnut Drive, SW, Concord, NC 28025. This event aims to provide Concord and surrounding communities with a day filled with wellness activities, health education, and preventive screenings—all free of charge.

CONCORD, N.C., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The House of Hope is proud to sponsor a Community Health and Wellness Fair, on Saturday, May 4th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. held at the First Missionary Baptist Church (FMBC) at 59 Chestnut Drive, SW, Concord, NC 28025. This event aims to provide Concord and surrounding communities with a day filled with wellness activities, health education, and preventive screenings—all free of charge.

House of Hope, a 501(c) non-profit organization located in Concord, North Carolina provides wraparound services to promote wellness and reduce hunger. The House of Hope has offered educational children's services within the local community since 2011.

"As an Atrium Health Faith Community Nurse, I see first-hand those suffering and in need of adequate housing or shelter, resources for food, and access to health care. Our hope is that the Community Health and Wellness Resource Fair connects people to community partners who are right here in Concord and close to the Logan community," says, Dr. Tanja Salary. "Attendees will be able to take part in quality family care, heart health, mental health, comfort care, end-of-life care, and many other opportunities for a more quality life for themselves and their loved ones. This is an amazing collaborative effort to foster relationships between community organizations and the people they serve."

As the highlight of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a free concert featuring Grammy award-winning singer, producer and songwriter, and Carolina native son, Rudy Currence. Currence is renowned for his soulful vocals and captivating performances that transcend genres, delivering powerful messages of inspiration and hope. Join us at FMBC on Saturday, May 4th, for a day of empowerment, education, and entertainment.

For more information about the Community Health and Wellness Fair And Concert, please contact, Community Health Nurse, Dr. Tanya Salary at The House of Hope [email protected] or visit hoh-concord.org

About House of Hope

House of Hope, a non-profit organization serves the Logan community of more than 55,000 residents. Through their partnership with the Cannon Foundation and Atrium Health, Health Services provides a number of wraparound services to families in need: Operation Breadbasket, Summer Food Service Program, and Emerging Grateful Global Scholars.

Contact:

The House of Hope

212 Broad Drive, SW, Concord, NC 28025

704-784-2581 | [email protected] | hoh-concord.org

Media Contact

Lesli D. Corbin, First Missionary Baptist Church, 1 7047866017 100, [email protected], https://www.fmbc-concord.org/

Dr. Tanja Salary, The House of Hope, 1 7047866017 202, [email protected], https://hoh-concord.org/

SOURCE First Missionary Baptist Church