The House on jonathan Street Premieres with Screenings, 200 Broadcasts

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The House on Jonathan Street, the latest documentary from 3 Roads Communications, makes its broadcast television debut this week on 200 Public Television stations across America. This includes at least one broadcast in each of the nation's Top Ten Television markets.

The House on Jonathan Street is a one-hour documentary that uses the accidental discovery of the significant history of a modest dwelling on a traditionally African American street in Hagerstown, Maryland to trace the roots of middle America's racial, economic and social interactions. Through the lens of this house, the rise and fall of the African American community in small rust belt towns and cities across America is told.

In addition to the television broadcasts, several screenings of The House on Jonathan Street will take place in the coming weeks.

On February 8th, a screening will take place at the Martin Luther King Library in Washington, DC. To reserve a seat, please click here.

One February 18th at 3:00 PM, a screening will be held at the Maryland Theatre in Hagerstown, Maryland. Admission is free.

For a press kit, or more information, please visit http://www.thehouseonjonathanstreet.com

