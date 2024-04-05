Southern California's Premier Lifestyle, Health, and Aging Expo. This event will be held on Friday, April 12th from 9am – 1:30pm at the beautiful Hyatt Regency located at 1107 Jamboree Road, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hudes Group Presents …. 14th Annual Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo South Orange County Edition. This event will be held on Friday, April 12th from 9am – 1:30pm at the beautiful Hyatt Regency located at 1107 Jamboree Road, Newport Beach, CA 92660.

The Golden Future 50+ Senior Expo was created specifically for SoCal Baby Boomers and Seniors to explore options and resources available for retirement, learn about new products and services, and connect with others who share the same goal of healthy aging. The expo will showcase a vast range of exhibitors from industries such as healthcare, financial services, government programs, diet and exercise, Social Security, Medicare, and more! Attendees can also expect 75 vendor booths, health screenings, vaccination clinic, networking, raffles, free haircuts and nail manicures, bingo, DIY jewelry making, Zumba fitness class, job & volunteer opportunities, and educational seminars from industry experts. Admission is FREE and Parking will be validated!

This event is proudly sponsored by The Hudes Group.

The Hudes Group at Keller Williams Realty specializes in Senior Real Estate Planning (SRES®.) Kristina Hudes and her husband, Eric Hudes, have the knowledge, training and experience to compassionately guide Orange County Seniors to create generational wealth, minimize taxes and facilitate the goals of the family. The Hudes Group has been featured in The OC Register, Inman News, Authority Magazine and was awarded Top 40 Under 40 by South OC Producers Magazine. To learn more, please visit www.HudesGroup.com or call 949-351-3924.

The Golden Future 50+ Expo is proudly sponsored The Hudes Group, Syrentis Clinical Research, Crescent Landing South Coast Memory Eli Lilly who give back to the SoCal Senior Community in major ways:

Syrentis Clinical Research: More than 10,000 baby boomers turn age 65 every day in this country, entering the age of risk for developing Alzheimer's. For over 20 years, Dr. John Gregory Duffy has witnessed the disturbing effects of this disease as both a physician and research scientist at Syrentis Clinical Research. Syrentis researchers have worked tirelessly to better understand the progression of this disease and to develop more successful treatments. Syrentis Clinical Research currently has several studies for Alzheimer's prevention, mild cognitive impairment, and Alzheimer's Dementia. To learn more, please visit www.syrentis.com.

Crescent Landing South Coast Memory Care and Crescent Landing Fullerton Memory Care: Enjoy high-quality, private apartments, an active social life, and a carefree lifestyle while we take care of household chores. Experience peace of mind and spend time pursuing wiser pleasures like your passions, relationships, and the richness of each day. 24/7 On-Site or On-Call Nursing; Highly Trained Care and Medication Staff; Pharmacy Services; Medication Management; In-House Physical Therapy; Visiting Physician; Visiting Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant; Visiting Dental Service; Visiting Psych Services/Counselors; Visiting Podiatry Services; Visiting Lab Services; Visiting Home Health Services; Visiting Hospice Services; Incontinence Management and Product Services; Consultant Registered Dietitian (Routinely/As Needed); Short-term Respite Stays Available. To learn more, please visit https://locations.frontiermgmt.com/crescent-landing-at-south-coast-memory-care OR https://locations.frontiermgmt.com/crescent-landing-at-fullerton-memory-care.

Toyia Moore Borrelli, Executive Director with Golden Future Expos Inc. says, "Our South OC Edition is always one of our most popular events! With no admission fee, this 1-day in-person event will feature a who's who of those who offer goods and services to the Senior Market. The objective is to provide Baby Boomers and Seniors with information and resources that they may not be aware of or have access to. Attendees can go directly to http://www.goldenfutureseniorexpo.com to register or register at the door." You won't want to miss this event!

