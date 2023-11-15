The Hummingbird® by Dye Candy Receives the 2023 Beauty Innovation Award For Hair Coloring Product of the Year

"The time has come to avoid making a complete mess when dying your hair at home. Our expertly designed hair dye applicator is a must-have tool to bring speed and efficiency to hair coloring while protecting hair from damage and overprocessing." Post this

The one-of-a-kind dispensing system has become a viral TikTok sensation. Over 20 years of engineering have gone into the multi-patented and sustainable product design, created by a hairstylist and refined by engineers for personal and professional use. It is a solution for root touch-ups and full coverage transformations and works with any liquid color, toner, gloss or shampoo.

"As a former salon professional, I am extremely honored that The Hummingbird® has received such tremendous accolades and am grateful for the positive reception garnered for our product this past year," said founder Kathryn Madison. "The time has come to avoid making a complete mess when dying your hair at home. Our expertly designed hair dye applicator is a must-have tool to bring speed and efficiency to hair coloring while protecting hair from damage and overprocessing."

While conventional color bottles work upside down like ketchup bottles, The Hummingbird® performs in an upright position, where the color is pumped up from the bottom into a slanted beak-like nozzle that effortlessly parts the hair, applies the perfect amount of hair dye with pinpoint precision and then spreads the color while keeping hands clean.

The ergonomic design and easy-squeeze action speeds through and ensures even color application around the head via its innovative flow-control system for an unparalleled user experience. A leak-proof mixing cap and spoolie cleaner add extra layers of user-centric design, providing a reusable solution that cuts down on single-use plastics.

The Hummingbird® is available on Amazon ($29.99). For more information, visit http://www.dyecandy.com.

