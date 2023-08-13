The Hytiva Cannabis Market - A Better Future for Wholesale Cannabis Launches

The Hytiva Cannabis Market is the perfect product in Hytiva's Suite of Cannabis Services to showcase Hytiva's commitment to serving businesses in all verticals of the cannabis industry. Tweet this

The Hytiva Cannabis Market represents Hytiva's commitment to supporting the cannabis industry in every vertical, by reducing friction at every touch point. The current flow of cannabis products and services between cultivators, producers, labs, dispensaries, and others is rife with costly, labor intensive, error-prone processes that we are primed to solve with Hytiva's technology and experience in every area of the industry. Our philosophy, as always, is to use our in-depth, on-the-ground experience with customers to solve their real problems, tailored to their unique needs. The Hytiva Cannabis Market puts this philosophy front and center for all buyers and sellers.

Making Wholesale Simple and Efficient for Everyone

Hytiva focused on simplifying the sales and ordering process, with easy to use wholesale menus, continuing the path of their current menus for retail dispensaries and consumers. An online ordering process tailored for bulk purchasing of complex product lines, with detailed product information such as lab data, real-time inventory, and production timelines at the fingertips of buyers lays the groundwork for good communication between buyer and seller from the beginning. Continuing into fulfillment, Hytiva provides its flexible order management technology and integrations to automate notifications to buyers as orders are fulfilled, including review and approval of labs for production/tolling services, and options for automation at each step with integrations for both buyer and seller to optimize their workflows independently.

Serving the Whole Cannabis Market

The Hytiva Cannabis Market also has the unique capability to support transactions of unfinished goods and complex services, such as white label production or processing a buyer's own flower into oil. While common in the industry, these product/services require more information, have more complex fulfillment requirements and often require exchanges of products between multiple businesses to complete a transaction, leaving them ignored by other technology providers.

Mike Kelp, President of Hytiva, comments:

The Hytiva Cannabis Market is the perfect product in Hytiva's Suite of Cannabis Services to showcase Hytiva's commitment to serving businesses in all verticals of the cannabis industry. Our portfolio continues to grow, driven by the same basic principles of listening to and working with our customers that our companies were founded on. We are delighted to serve the whole cannabis market with this offering.

