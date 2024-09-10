The IBBA Announces the Results of the Market Pulse Survey Q2 2024, Identifying Trends in Business Sales Up to $50M in Value

The IBBA and M&A Source announce the results of the Market Pulse Survey Q2 2024. The quarterly IBBA and M&A Source Market Pulse Survey was created to gain an accurate understanding of the market conditions for businesses being sold in Main Street (values $0-$2M) and the Lower Middle Market (values $2M-$50M). The Q2 survey results indicate that the upcoming 2024 election is having an impact on deal-making decisions. Business owners are postponing their decisions to go to market, including: 25% of Main Street Sellers; and 23% of Main Street Buyers are delaying purchasing. In the Lower Middle Market sector, 26% of sellers and 20% of buyers are delaying until after the November election.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IBBA and M&A Source announce the results of the Market Pulse Survey Q2 2024. The quarterly IBBA and M&A Source Market Pulse Survey was created to gain an accurate understanding of the market conditions for businesses being sold in Main Street (values $0-$2M) and the Lower Middle Market (values $2M-$50M). The Q2 survey results indicate that the upcoming 2024 election is having an impact on deal-making decisions. Business owners are postponing their decisions to go to market, including: 25% of Main Street Sellers; and 23% of Main Street Buyers are delaying purchasing. In the Lower Middle Market sector, 26% of sellers and 20% of buyers are delaying until after the November election.