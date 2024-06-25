The IBBA-Powered Website, SellYourWay.org, Launches a New, Interactive Learning Experience for Small Business Owners on the Entire Business-Sales Process

Today, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is pleased to announce a new, interactive learning module on SellYourWay.org. This dynamic feature, titled Manage the Process, is an innovative way for business owners to actively learn about the entire business-sales process. The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about business sales and the services that business brokers provide. SellYourWay.org is powered by the IBBA, the largest international, not-for-profit association for business brokers.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio , June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is pleased to announce a new, interactive learning experience on SellYourWay.org. This dynamic feature, titled Manage the Process, is an innovative way for business owners to actively learn about the entire business-sales process. The mission of SellYourWay.org is to educate small business owners and the general public about business sales and the services that business brokers provide. SellYourWay.org is powered by the IBBA, the largest international, not-for-profit association for business brokers.

The new Manage the Process module provides an interactive, chronological timeline of each stage of the sales process and the successive steps involved. Business owners can easily scroll through the timelines or use the tabs to advance to the next stage.

Meeting with the Seller

Profile + Pricing

Market/Find Buyers

Offers/Due Diligence

Escrow + Closing

"The IBBA is an internationally renowned source of knowledge on business sales, empowering main street business owners to make educated decisions to get the best results. When it's time to prepare a company for sale, business brokers bring confidence and peace of mind as they manage the complex process for owners." - Kylene Golubski, Executive Director, IBBA

The IBBA is planning future enhancements to SellYourWay.org to continually provide quality, educational content for small business owners, to enhance their understanding of the full business-sales process and foster realistic expectations of what is involved.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA at [email protected] [[email protected] __title__ ] or 1-888-656-4222.

Media Contact

Kylene Golubski, International Business Brokers Association, 888-686-4222, [email protected], https://www.ibba.org

SOURCE International Business Brokers Association