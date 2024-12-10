The IBBA® Releases Q3 2024 Survey Results, Reporting on Election Jitters, Rate Cuts and a Mixed Deal Flow

Today, the IBBA® and M&A Source® present the quarterly Market Pulse Survey results, providing insights into the Q3 2024 market conditions for businesses being sold in Main Street (values $1M-$2M) and the Lower Middle Market (values $2M-$50M). Advisors report that while new client interest has spiked since a recent rate cut, deal activity has been stalled due to the November election. In the Main Street market, 48% of respondents disclosed that sellers were holding off, compared to 38% in the Lower Middle Market (LMM). This suggests a higher level of caution among smaller businesses, likely due to uncertainty around potential economic and regulatory changes post-election. Similarly, 35% of respondents in the Main Street Market and 28% in the LMM reported that buyers are also cautious, waiting until after the election to make purchasing decisions.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the IBBA® and M&A Source® present the quarterly Market Pulse Survey results, providing insights into the Q3 2024 market conditions for businesses being sold in Main Street (values $1M-$2M) and the Lower Middle Market (values $2M-$50M). Advisors report that while new client interest has spiked since a recent rate cut, deal activity has been stalled due to the November election. In the Main Street market, 48% of respondents disclosed that sellers were holding off, compared to 38% in the Lower Middle Market (LMM). This suggests a higher level of caution among smaller businesses, likely due to uncertainty around potential economic and regulatory changes post-election. Similarly, 35% of respondents in the Main Street Market and 28% in the LMM reported that buyers are also cautious, waiting until after the election to make purchasing decisions.