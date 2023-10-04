The Iconic & Historic Mauna Kea Beach Hotel In Hawaiȑi Announces $180-Million Renovation in 2024

"Our approach for this renovation is very intentional, we have thoughtfully redesigned spaces for new amenities to breathe fresh life into the resort while still honoring the original legacy and traditions that Laurance S. Rockefeller put into place in the '60s." Tweet this

"Our approach for this renovation is very intentional, we have thoughtfully redesigned spaces for new amenities to breathe fresh life into the resort while still honoring the original legacy and traditions that Laurance S. Rockefeller put into place in the '60s," said Shigeki Yamane, President of Prince Resorts Hawaii. "We have a great responsibility to honor Mauna Kea Beach Hotel's significance to the history and cultural evolution of Hawai'i, while at the same time fulfilling our promise to provide guests with the unforgettable vacation experience they expect."

Honoring the iconic resortȑs significance and timeless beauty is a unique undertaking with its historical legacy. "We have multi-generational guests returning year after year since our resort opened in 1965, and thanks in part to our relationships with these legacy guests, we are embarking on this renovation committed to elevating our offerings while protecting and preserving the charm and distinctive beauty that makes Mauna Kea Beach Hotel special," said Craig Anderson, Mauna Kea Resort Vice President of Operations, " We look forward to creating Mauna Kea Memories with our guests for generations to come."

Together with the resortȑs extensive repositioning, Mauna Kea Beach Hotelȑs land and cultural preservation and sustainability initiatives are integral to enriching the guests' experience and the local community. These efforts include partnering with Honoluluȑs Bishop Museum and other key local partners to refurbish a million-dollar art collection personally commissioned by Rockefeller and ensuring the prized collection comprised of hundreds of pieces are preserved and thoughtfully displayed throughout the resortȑs unrestricted public spaces. Further supporting the resortȑs renewable initiatives is the resort's team of Cultural Ambassadors and a new cultural center featuring programming uniquely tailored for authenticity and education about Hawaiian culture and its deep-rooted history here.

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel was developed by American venture capitalist and conservationist, Laurance S. Rockefeller. While swimming in the turquoise waters of Kaunaȑoa Bay with a clear view of the Mauna Kea summit, Rockefeller was inspired to build the Island of Hawai'i's very first master-planned resort. His vision of a property that captured the spirit of aloha and conformed to the beautiful Kohala Coast came to fruition when the resort opened in 1965. Today, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel continues its timeless tradition of sharing aloha, welcoming guests to renew and reconnect in an oceanfront setting of understated elegance. Situated on the sunny Kohala Coast, the resort is also home to a museum-worthy collection of Asian and Pacific art; the island's first-ever golf course, the award-winning Mauna Kea Golf Course designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., award-winning Seaside Tennis Center featuring 9 oceanfront tennis courts and eight pickleball courts. The historic property shares 1,839 acres of oceanfront property with The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, and together comprise Rockefeller's early vision of his Hawaiȑi Island portfolio, known today as Mauna Kea Resort.

For more information about Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, please visit www.maunakeabeachhotel.com.

About Prince Resorts Hawai'i

Prince Resorts Hawai'i Inc. (PRH), a subsidiary of Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Co., Ltd. is operationally based in Honolulu, Hawai'i under the executive leadership of President Shigeki Yamane. PRH owns and operates three luxury oceanfront hotels and championship golf courses on O'ahu and Hawai'i Island including Prince Waikiki, The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection, Hawaii Prince Golf Club, Hapuna Golf Course and Mauna Kea Golf Course. Properties are recipients of Hawaii's Green Business Awards and internationally recognized as Hawaii's top resorts offering authentic Hawaiian hospitality, elevated dining experiences and exceptional golf courses. For more information visit PrinceResortsHawaii.com.

About Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide

Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Co., Ltd., located in Toshima-ku, Tokyo, is a core company of the Seibu Group and operates lodging establishments, ski resorts, golf courses and other leisure facilities in major cities in Japan including Tokyo, Karuizawa, Hakone, Kyoto, and international countries including Asia, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, and the United States. Additionally, Seibu Group continues to develop and execute initiatives impacting the company's Group Vision Sustainability Actions in alignment with the organization's core pillars of preserving the global environment and sustainably growing the hospitality industry. For more information, visit princehotels.co/jp/kankyo/

