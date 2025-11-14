The Iconic Retailer Celebrates 40 Years of Empowerment and Innovation with New Convenience for Customers and Top Local Honors

"With the new Buy Online, Pick Up In Store option, we're meeting them where they are, combining modern convenience with the comfort and expertise of our team," said a company representative for Fascinations. "It's one more way we're making personal care approachable and accessible." Post this

"Over the years, we've seen how much our customers value having a safe, welcoming space to explore," said a company representative for Fascinations. "With the new Buy Online, Pick Up In Store option, we're meeting them where they are, combining modern convenience with the comfort and expertise of our team. It's one more way we're making personal care approachable and accessible."

The launch reflects Fascinations' ongoing commitment to creating inclusive, judgment-free experiences. Customers can now browse online, choose their preferred store, and pick up their order discreetly - an innovation that enhances flexibility while maintaining the brand's trademark care and professionalism.

This seamless integration follows a long history of forward-thinking moves that have helped Fascinations become a respected voice in the space. From expanding into new states to introducing lifestyle products like lingerie, swimwear, and beauty items, the company has consistently focused on elevating the perception of specialty retail while encouraging confidence and body positivity.

Fascinations' retail environments - bright, open, and boutique-inspired - reflect that vision.

"We wanted to remove the stigma and create a space that feels uplifting," said another company representative. "Every detail is intentional, from the layout to our product selection. Our goal is to make customers feel seen, supported, and excited to learn."

Recognition as one of the winners of Tucson Weekly's Best of Tucson 2025 reinforces that approach. The award highlights Fascinations' dedication to exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and inclusive atmosphere, qualities that have earned the loyalty of generations of shoppers.

Beyond retail, the company's online presence, Funlove.com, continues to reach audiences nationwide, offering a curated selection of products designed for all genders and experiences. Together, the two brands represent Fascinations' dual commitment to personal connection and broad accessibility - a combination that has allowed it to thrive for 40 years while continually adapting to cultural and technological shifts.

"Fascinations has always been about empowerment," the representative added. "We're not just selling products; we're helping people build confidence and strengthen relationships. Whether someone visits our stores or shops online, they're part of a movement toward openness, acceptance, and self-care."

As the company looks ahead, it remains focused on expanding both its digital and physical footprints, continuing its mission to make intimacy education mainstream and accessible. The Buy Online, Pick Up In Store feature is just one of many initiatives planned to connect with customers in new, meaningful ways.

Customers can experience the new service now at all Fascinations locations throughout Arizona and Colorado, or browse online at Fascinations.net. For media inquiries, please contact Brandi Rios at [email protected] or 480-826-3737.

About Fascinations: For over 40 years, Fascinations has been redefining the retail experience through empowerment, education, and inclusivity. What began as a single Tucson location has grown into 18 welcoming boutiques across Arizona and Colorado, each designed to help individuals and couples explore intimacy with confidence and comfort. From curated selections of toys, lingerie, apparel, and beauty essentials to expert guidance from knowledgeable staff, Fascinations provides a safe, modern, and uplifting environment for self-expression.

