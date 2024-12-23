The Iconic Stirrup Is Reimagined in the new Karina Brez Stirr It Up Collection

A stirrup is a classic example of equestrian style, and I wanted to expand my collections to include such an iconic and important piece. Post this

The iconic stirrup is a fundamental piece of equestrian equipment that embodies strength, balance, and tradition. Karina Brez brings her unique vision to life by transforming this iconic piece into a stunning work of jeweled art. Each gemstone in Stirr It Up is carefully chosen to highlight and enhance the craftsmanship of each design. For equestrian enthusiasts, who value the deep connection between rider and horse, the necklace is a beautiful gift symbolizing the calm and trust needed for their bond to flourish. Each piece in Stirr It Up is a reminder of the optimism and vitality that equestrian life brings, from the freedom of riding in open fields to the exhilarating connection with nature. The diamonds in each design represent the resilience and enduring spirit of equestrians, whose strength and passion for their craft shine as brightly as the jewels themselves.

The Stirr It Up Collection exemplifies Brez's signature style, blending equestrian heritage with luxurious jewelry design. By infusing the iconic stirrup with 18K gold, diamonds, and gemstones, the collection speaks to horse lovers who appreciate the intersection of craftsmanship and beauty. Each necklace is designed to be as versatile and enduring as its English style, perfect for riders and admirers alike.

About Karina Brez

A first-generation Ukrainian American, Karina Brez earned the title of Miss Florida USA in 2012, and was inspired to design a jewelry collection after fellow contestants were impressed by the design she created for her own pageant dress. A horse enthusiast with a passion for gemstones, Brez completed the GIA Graduate Gemologist program, is an appraiser, and advocates for non-profits introducing children to the healing power of horses. Her signature fine jewelry collections are Huggable Hooves, Horse LUV, Bit of LUV, Lucky Horseshoe, Horsea, The Garden Collection, Cowgirl LUV, and Stirr It Up. Karina Brez opened a retail flagship in Palm Beach, Florida in 2021, and is available in retailers throughout the USA.

