The Ideal Life Foundation and Warrior Surf Foundation Launch Partnership to Support Veterans Through Coaching

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ideal Life Foundation and Warrior Surf Foundation are proud to announce a new partnership designed to empower veterans through individualized 1:1 coaching scholarships. Together, the organizations will provide THRIVE Veteran Coaching Scholarships to alumni and program participants of Warrior Surf Foundation, strengthening long-term outcomes for those transitioning from military service.

In 2025, The Ideal Life Foundation will match Ideal Life Certified Coaches Brett Groller and Brandon Johnson with Warrior Surf participants to deliver personalized coaching scholarships. These sessions will support veterans as they pursue clarity, purpose, and renewed confidence in the next chapter of their lives.

"Warrior Surf has built an incredible community rooted in healing and connection," said Lindsey Ballenger, Director of The Ideal Life Foundation. "This partnership gives veterans who've completed their surf therapy programs the chance to keep building momentum with one-on-one coaching that's completely customized to their goals."

Founded in Charleston, Warrior Surf Foundation uses surf therapy, wellness coaching, and community engagement to address the invisible wounds of war, like PTSD, anxiety, and depression. With over 1,000 alumni, WSF has built a proven model for post-service resilience and support.

The new partnership will allow Warrior Surf to promote the coaching scholarships to its alumni network, offering ongoing support that builds on the foundation laid through surf therapy. In addition, both organizations will co-create a shared content campaign to highlight stories of transformation and purpose, amplifying the voices of veterans through social media and digital platforms.

"Our veterans often tell us that Warrior Surf was the first step toward healing," said Clayton Merritt, Executive Director at Warrior Surf Foundation. "Now, through our partnership with The Ideal Life Foundation, we can offer them a powerful next step—personalized coaching that helps them live with intention and thrive beyond the beach."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to holistic well-being, mental health, and purpose-driven community support for those who have served. It also exemplifies how strategic collaboration can break down financial barriers and provide a lasting impact for individuals and families.

The Ideal Life is a platform that provides coaching, community, and content for people to grow both personally and professionally. The Ideal Life Foundation is the philanthropic arm of The Ideal Life, and ten percent of revenue funds the foundation's work to eliminate financial barriers to coaching.

