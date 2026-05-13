The Identification Systems Group (ISG) Announces Partnership with Atrium Campus

This strategic agreement transforms years of successful teamwork into an alliance dedicated to delivering exceptional value for our joint clients

HATTIESBURG, Miss., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Identification Systems Group (ISG), a leading nationwide network of identification and security experts, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Atrium Campus, a premier provider of cloudnative campus card management solutions.

This collaboration combines the ISG's extensive local service network and identity management expertise with Atrium's modern, mobile-first, cloud platform. Together, they aim to help higher education, corporate campuses, residential communities and other institutions transition from legacy hardware to flexible, mobile-centric systems.

"This partnership allows our members to offer the most innovative cloud-based card management technology available today," said Brian Swistak, Executive Director of the ISG. "Through our agreement with Atrium Campus, our nationwide network of member dealers can now deliver a seamlessly integrated, high-engagement experience for all our clients."

"Atrium was built to free institutions from legacy proprietary campus card systems," said Sami Takieddine, Director of Partnerships at Atrium Campus. "Through our partnership with ISG, clients gain access to leading physical security solutions and local expertise, ensuring a seamless and secure transition to cloud native, agnostic, mobile-first solutions."

About the ISG

The ISG is a nationwide network of local experts specializing in ID, security and tracking solutions. With over 90 locations across the US and Canada, the ISG provides on-site assessments, installations and technical support. Learn more at www.IdentificationSystemsGroup.com.

About Atrium Campus

Atrium Campus is the premier provider of cloud-native, agnostic campus card and mobile credential management solutions, serving education, business, government, senior living and healthcare institutions ranging from 300 to 144,000+ users. The company provides comprehensive one-card solutions that unify access control, meal plan, payments, activities, and campus services into seamless mobile-first user experiences.

Learn more at atriumcampus.com.

Media Contact

Brian Swistak, Identification Systems Group, 1 888-964-6482, [email protected], https://www.identificationsystemsgroup.com

Chris Gabriel, Atrium Campus, 1 800-403-0210 2258, [email protected], https://atriumcampus.com

SOURCE Identification Systems Group